Ronald Acuna Jr.'s mother Leonelis Blanco turns up glamor in a V-neck denim romper in a chic mirror selfie

While Ronald Acuna Jr. continues to perform well for the Atlanta Braves, his mother, Leonelis Blanco, uploaded a couple of photos in which she was seen rocking a V-neck denim romper in a chic mirror selfie.

[Image via Instagram - @leonelisblanco]

In 2024, Acuna Jr. reflected on his childhood dreams, and one of his dreams proved how much he loves his mother. In The Players' Tribune, Acuna Jr. wrote that as a kid, he thought he would buy his mother a house when he made it to the big leagues.

The Players' Tribune story written by the 27-year-old Braves star in 2024 also mentioned a promise he made to his mother as a kid. Acuna Jr. once told his mother that after he made it to the Major Leagues, she wouldn't have to work anymore.

Acuna Jr. is having a phenomenal season with the Braves this year. In 287 at-bats, he has batted .275, along with 16 home runs and 33 RBIs.

Ronald Acuna Jr. once called his mother a "hard-working" & 'driven' woman

In The Players' Tribune story, Ronald Acuna Jr. touched upon many different topics. He professed his admiration for his mother in detail. In one excerpt, Acuna Jr. called his mother "hard-working" & 'driven.'

"My mother is a hard-working, driven woman," he wrote. "Because my dad was often away playing baseball in the United States, she had to do a lot, and when I was little she worked selling raffle numbers for the local lottery. She would walk up and down the streets in our town doing this.

"But then she set up a small place by our house to print and sell the tickets, so she didn’t have to walk as much, and that was good for her … but it was also great for me. That made it easy to drop by and bug her for spare change. It was like, “Mom, can I have some money? Pleeeeease! PLEEEEEASE!! I need to buy some tape.”

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s father, Ronald Acuna Sr., was a baseball player himself. He played in the minors.

