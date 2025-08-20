Ronald Acuña Jr.’s son, Jamal, proves he’s dad’s no. 1 fan, wife Maria Laborde captures the moment

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. had extra support Tuesday night while facing the Chicago White Sox in a thrilling encounter at Truist Park. Acuna's wife, Maria Laborde, and their younger son, Jamal (born in 2022), were at the ballpark to cheer for the outfielder.
Maria posted a social media story, capturing the three-year-old in a beaming smile. Jamal proudly clutched a collectible figurine of his dad sporting the Braves uniform in the photo. Maria captioned the post:
"Hola soy Jamall, y no existe nadie en el mundo que esté más obsesionado por mi papito que yo." ( Translation: “Hi, I’m Jamal, and there’s no one in the world more obsessed with my daddy than me.”)
Acuna and the Braves also made sure that the family enjoyed from the stands a thrilling game of baseball, which saw 21 runs scored in total.
Ronald Acuna Jr.’s wife, María, captures signature celebration after Braves win 11-10
Ronald Acuna Jr. went 1-for-3 and drew two walks to score two runs and contribute with one RBI. His Braves teammates Jurickson Profar and Michael Harris II went deep in the game, while catcher Drake Baldwin drove in three runs to help Atlanta win 11-10 against Chicago.
The Braves staged a jaw-dropping comeback after being down 10-4 by the end of the sixth inning. They scored five runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth inning to complete the comeback win.
After a rough start from Braves ace Bryce Elder, who gave up eight earned runs on nine hits and two walks in 4.2 innings, the bullpen handled things better while the offense registered a comeback win. Dane Dunning & Co. pitched the remaining 4.1 innings of the game, while giving up only two earned runs.
After the game, Truist Park went up in fireworks to celebrate the win. Amid that, Braves outfielders got together to play a few hook steps in celebration. Maria captured the celebration and shared it on Instagram.
With the win, the Braves improved to 57-69, while Chicago slid to 45-81.