Ronald Acuna Jr.'s ‘stupid’ tweet sparks backlash from ex-Braves star

Ronald Acuna Jr. is expected to return to the Atlanta Braves in early May, but his presence felt with the team. Acuna has caused a major news story in Atlanta due to a "stupid" tweet that he sent after a controversy between manager Brian Snitker and Jarred Kelenic.
Kelenic failed to hustle after hitting what he thought was a home run. As he jogged to first base, the ball didn't go out and he was thrown out at second. However, he was not benched by Snitker, which prompted Acuna's tweet.
The former MVP tweeted that he would've been benched in that same situation. He has since deleted the tweet.
Jeff Francoeur is a former Braves player and he recently spoke about this issue on "680 The Fan." Francoeur, a Braves broadcaster, was quick to criticize Acuna for sending his tweet,
“And you got a guy who’s supposed to be your teammate, tweeting, probably out in LA, something that is completely meaningless and stupid," Francoeur said.
The former outfielder referenced that Acuna is not even with the team for this situation, and that makes it worse. He also added that when Acuna was benched for similar situations in the past, he had been warned repeatedly.
“And you want to go farther with context, Acuna was warned time after time after time. Let’s talk, like, 10 times to run before he ever got yanked. This is the first time Jarred Kelenic has ever done it. Now, real quick, do I think Snit’s answer to it was great? Probably not, probably not. He probably also didn’t expect after winning two games in a row, this is what he was going to be talking about."
Before wrapping up the interview, Francoeur made a comment to let Acuna Jr. know how he should be acting moving forward.
“Be a good teammate. You’re making millions of dollars. You’re getting to play a kid’s game. Be a good teammate and pull for your team.”
MLB analyst claims Ronald Acuna Jr. getting upset by other MLB contracts
Many around Major League Baseball are weighing in about Ronald Acuna Jr. and his tweet, and he continues to be a polarizing player. Jarred Carrabis, a popular MLB analyst on social media, believes that Acuna is angry for an entirely different reason.
"If I'm him, I'm looking around like, I got pissed about (Fernando) Tatis getting $340 [million]," Carrabis said (40:53 onwards) on 'Underdog MLB Show.' "Now, I'm certainly pissed about (Juan) Soto getting $765 [million], Vlad (Guerrero) Jr. now getting $500 [million].
"I'm like, man, my contract looks sh*ttier and sh*ttier by the day. Like, I’m feeling a little bitter, because I’m also looking around being like, let's see—I have an MVP. Does Vlad? No. Does Tatis? No. Does Soto? No. Like, I am bitter if I am Acuna Jr."
Ronald Acuna Jr. is eventually going to answer to the media, but the Atlanta Braves hope that his play on the field does much of the talking.