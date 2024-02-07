“The sky is the limit for him” - Former Braves outfielder Jeff Francoeur speculates Ronald Acuna Jr.’s potential to repeat 2023 feat

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. had a pretty good 2023 season. He won the National League Most Valuable Player award last season and helped the Braves win their division.

In the 2023 season, the right fielder recorded 217 hits and 41 home runs, with 106 RBIs, 73 stolen bases, a .337 batting average, and 1.012 OPS over 643 at-bats. In a recent Foul Territory podcast episode, former Braves outfielder Jeff Francoeur talked about whether the NL MVP award winner can repeat his 2023 success in the upcoming season.

“I think he can, I don't know why. I will tell you this man, there are so many talented guys in this game, but I don't know that there's anybody in baseball that can do what he can do from a whole package standpoint,” Francoeur said. “I mean, when he wants to truly take over game with speed, power, glove, you know, whatever it is, shooting the ball to right field base hits, he can do it.”

In 2019, Acuna signed an eight-year contract worth $100 million with the Braves which includes a club option for two years — 2027 and 2028. Francoeur showed belief in Acuna’s skills, going as far as calling him "the most talented" individual in baseball.

“And I just think watching him is incredible for him. It's can he stay healthy can his legs stay fresh, which we saw this year they were able to but for me, the sky is the limit for him. I think he's the most talented guy in baseball.”

Braves signs contract with Dodgers minor league free agent Ken Giles

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Atlanta Braves have signed a minor league contract with Ken Giles, who appeared in 21 minor league games for the Dodgers in 2023. The contract includes an invitation to MLB spring training.If Giles earns a spot on the team, he will make $1.75 million.

Giles began his MLB career in 2014 with the Philadelphia Phillies where he recorded a 1.18 ERA in 44 games pitched. After joining the Houston Astros in 2016, he initially struggled but eventually improved in 2017, earning 34 saves with a 2.30 ERA.

