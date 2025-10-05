Ronald Acuña Jr.’s wife Maria Laborde joins Braves superstar for a swim donning black bikini in tropical waters

After not qualifying for the postseason in 2025, Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. and his family have hit the outdoors to relax in the company of nature. On Saturday, Acuna Jr. shared glimpses from the tropical vacation with his wife, Maria, and their two adorable sons, Ronald Daniel and Jamal.The former NL MVP posted a snapshot of himself and Laborde taking a refreshing dip in a lush, tropical river with their two children. Maria was in a sleek black bikini, posing beside her shirtless husband. In one photo, Acuna Jr. can be seen holding both of his son in the air at the same time.Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Instagram storyRonald Acuña Jr. has been married to Maria Laborde since Aug. 2023. One of their two sons' names was named after basketball player Jamal Crawford. Previously, in an interview with The Atlanta-Journal Constitution from Oct. 2023, Acuna Jr. shared that becoming a father has brought a change in his perspective towards life.&quot;It’s incredible,” Acuna said. “I feel like they’re both always waiting for me at the door to come home, with open arms, just a joy about them.&quot;They’re always really excited to see me. I think it just gives me a sense of joy as well. Regardless of how bad of a day it was, to be able to just go there and enjoy that time with your sons is just something really special.&quot;Ronald Acuna Jr. returns to All-Star festivities with familyAfter missing more than half of the 2024 season, Ronald Acuna Jr. returned to play in the 2025 season and he made the National League All-Star team for the MidSummer Classic at Truist Park in Atlanta.Acuna Jr. arrived there with his family. He and Maria twinned in black outfits. Meanwhile, their sons twinned in monochromatic whites as they made their presence felt at the red carpet. Maria shared the moment on her Instagram. She wrote:&quot;All-Star moments we’ll never forget. Thank you for loving and supporting my husband -- it means everything to us&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAcuna Jr. finished the 2025 season, playing 95 games, batting .290 with 21 home runs.