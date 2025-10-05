  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Ronald Acuña Jr.’s wife Maria Laborde joins Braves superstar for a swim donning black bikini in tropical waters

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s wife Maria Laborde joins Braves superstar for a swim donning black bikini in tropical waters

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 05, 2025 05:25 GMT
Ronald Acu&ntilde;a Jr.&rsquo;s wife Maria Laborde joins Braves superstar for a swim donning black bikini in tropical waters
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s wife Maria Laborde joins Braves superstar for a swim donning black bikini in tropical waters

After not qualifying for the postseason in 2025, Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. and his family have hit the outdoors to relax in the company of nature. On Saturday, Acuna Jr. shared glimpses from the tropical vacation with his wife, Maria, and their two adorable sons, Ronald Daniel and Jamal.

Ad

The former NL MVP posted a snapshot of himself and Laborde taking a refreshing dip in a lush, tropical river with their two children. Maria was in a sleek black bikini, posing beside her shirtless husband. In one photo, Acuna Jr. can be seen holding both of his son in the air at the same time.

Ronald Acuna Jr.&#039;s Instagram story
Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Instagram story

Ronald Acuña Jr. has been married to Maria Laborde since Aug. 2023. One of their two sons' names was named after basketball player Jamal Crawford. Previously, in an interview with The Atlanta-Journal Constitution from Oct. 2023, Acuna Jr. shared that becoming a father has brought a change in his perspective towards life.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It’s incredible,” Acuna said. “I feel like they’re both always waiting for me at the door to come home, with open arms, just a joy about them."They’re always really excited to see me. I think it just gives me a sense of joy as well. Regardless of how bad of a day it was, to be able to just go there and enjoy that time with your sons is just something really special."
Ad

Ronald Acuna Jr. returns to All-Star festivities with family

After missing more than half of the 2024 season, Ronald Acuna Jr. returned to play in the 2025 season and he made the National League All-Star team for the MidSummer Classic at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Acuna Jr. arrived there with his family. He and Maria twinned in black outfits. Meanwhile, their sons twinned in monochromatic whites as they made their presence felt at the red carpet. Maria shared the moment on her Instagram. She wrote:

Ad
"All-Star moments we’ll never forget. Thank you for loving and supporting my husband -- it means everything to us"

Acuna Jr. finished the 2025 season, playing 95 games, batting .290 with 21 home runs.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications