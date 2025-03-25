Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde rocks chic black athletic fit with matching headgear during latest gym grind

Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. spent a relaxing offseason alongside his wife, Maria Laborde, and their two sons while recuperating from a left knee ACL tear sustained last season in May while attempting to steal a base in a regular-season game against the Pirates.

Acuna foussed on completing his rehabilitation during offseason by following a carerfully designed fitness program. He shared the trait of maintaing a top physique with his wife, who's regular with her fitness routine.

On Monday, Maria Laborde took to soical media to share a story from her gym facility. The weight trainer could be seen rocking an all-black ensemble.

Take a look at the image here:

Screenshot from Maria's Instagram story

While Maria Laborde provided support to her husband in his quest to return to fitness, they also embarked on romantic getaways to Europe and Aspen, Colorado, during the offseason. The couple have been happily married since Aug. 31, 2023 and have two sons, Ronald Daniel Acuna Laborde and Jamal.

Ronald Acuna Jr. played just 49 games last season, and this isn't the first time in his career he has missed more than half a season due to an ACL tear. In 2021, he tore the ACL on his right knee, which ended his campaign prematurely that year. Out of seven big league seasons, Ronald has been fully fit in just two.

He aims to bounce back stronger in the 2025 season but with a cautious approach.

Ronald Acuna Jr. eyes focussing on his health in 2025

Ronald Acuna Jr. expressed the importance of staying fit for the longer part of the upcoming season instead of chasing specific milestones. He envisioned taking a cautious approach in most gamedays in the 2025 MLB season:

"I'd rather steal 30 and play the whole season as opposed to trying to steal 70, injuring myself and missing the whole year. I know the type of player I can be. I still don't feel like I've gotten to, like, my prime-prime. The most important thing is health."

The Braves superstar has given many glimpses of his skillset in the past, so it will be interesting to see if he can showcase his qualities inside the diamond while maintaining fitness in 2025.

