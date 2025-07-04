Ronald Acuna Jr.’s wife Maria Laborde shares heartfelt message for sons at Truist Park during Braves vs. Angels game

Atlanta Braves All-Star slugger Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria Laborde was in the stands at Truist Park to support her husband for the game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.
Maria is her husband's biggest supporter and often rocks up at ballparks to cheer for the 2023 National League MVP. However, she had her support cast with her as she was accompanied to the ballpark with their sons, Jamal and Ronald.
The Braves outfielder's wife shared glimpses of their time in the stands, with a heartfelt message for their sons.
"I love them," Maria captioned (translated to English) one of the stories.
She shared several stories from the gameday featuring their sons, who seemingly enjoyed their time at the ballpark. One of the stories and a snap of Jamal and Ronald making faces for the camera.
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Maria Laborde reportedly met in 2019 ,and after dating for four years they got engaged in January 2023. Their wedding, which was delayed due to a visa restriction for Maria, took place in August that year.
Their elder son, Ronald Daniel Acuna Laborde, was born in 2020 while the duo welcomed their second son, Jamal, in 2022.
Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife shares gratitude after Braves MVP's All-Star selection
Ronald Acuna Jr. returned to the MLB after missing the entire season last year. The superstar slugger gathered the most votes in phase 2 of the All-Star outfielder voting despite not even playing two full months.
His All-Star selection was announced on Wednesday, making him the third Braves player to be named a starter for the Midsummer Classic five times. Maria Laborde shared her gratitude after Acuna Jr.'s milestone in an Instagram story.
"Thank you all for your support, appreciated," the caption read.
Ronald Acuna Jr. will also feature in the All-Star festivities as he is participating in the Home Run Derby at Truist Park later this month. Acuna Jr. went 1-for-4 in the Braves' 5-1 loss against the Angels in the series finale on Thursday.