On Tuesday, Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde shared a video on Instagram, as she enjoyed a gruelling gym workout.

Ad

Maria Laborde, just like her husband, also reportedly hails from Venezuela. A social media influencer and model, Laborde currently has over 133,000 Instagram followers, for whom she regularly posts snaps from her day-to-day life.

A significant part of Laborde's daily routine is looking after her body, for which she regularly goes to the gym, often taking photos along the way to track her progress and sharing it on her social media. On Tuesday, Maria Laborde posted on her Instagram story, showing off her bicep pump.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Upper body days," Maria Laborde captioned her Instagram story in Spanish.

Screenshot of Maria Laborde's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@marialaborde IG Stories)

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde turns heads in chic black top paired with ripped blue jeans

Alongside her workouts, Maria Laborde also showcases her astute fashion sense via social media. In mid-January, Laborde posted snaps on Instagram of one of her latest looks, as she turned heads wearing a black top, combined with ripped blue jeans and classic black-and-white sneakers.

Ad

"Doing me and doing better everyday," Maria Laborde captioned her Instagram story.

Ad

On the field, Ronald Acuna Jr. had a 2024 season to forget, as an unfortunate knee injury prematurely ended his season. Missing arguably their most important player, the Braves failed to win the NL East for the first time since 2017. Though they did make it to the playoffs, they bowed out in the Wild Card series, losing 2-0 after being outclassed all ends up by a San Diego Padres outfit on top of their game.

Heading into the new season, it will be interesting to see how Ronald Acuna Jr. performs after making his much-anticipated return post ACL surgery. Fans will be hoping the Venezuelan can gradually return to the levels he showed in 2023, when he was crowned the NL MVP for his outstanding performances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback