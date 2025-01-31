Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde shows off fit physique in bodycon gymwear

Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. and his wife Maria Laborde have been happily married for more than a year. The couple will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary in August 2025. Currently, they are making the most of the MLB offseason by spending some quality time together.

Laborde is a professional model and had even won Miss Teen Carabobo in 2015. Besides doing some exclusive photoshoots with famous photographers like, Terry Ricardson and Steven Meisel, she has worked with some of the top apparel brands like, Zara and Calvin Klein.

Maria has over 134K followers on social media and avidly shares moments from her daily life on the platform. In her latest social media post from Thursday, she posted a story showing off her fit physique in a bodycon gymwear. In another one, she shared a snap of the sauna room. Take a look at the images here:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Maria both hail from Venezuela albeit different states. The couple have been together for several years now. After years of dating they decided to take the next step in their relationship and got engaged right after the New Year's Day in 2023.

They proceeded with a closed off private wedding ceremony on August 31, 2023. The wedding was attended by both their kids, family members and some close personal friends.

The couple are proud parents to two boys, Ronald Daniel Acuna Laborde and Jamal. While Daniel Acuna was born in September 2020, his younger brother Jamal was born two years after him, in 2022.

Together the happy family of four reside in Atlanta, Georgia where Acuna Jr. has been playing professional baseball with the Braves since 2018.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde shares self appreciation post

Maria Laborde took to social media on January 12 to share a self appreciation post. In the post she uploaded four images in which she was rocking a black corset top with blue jeans, and sneakers. She completed her ensemble with a small luxurious handbag.

Take a look at the post here which was captioned as:

"Doing me and doing better everyday ♟️ "

She has always played the role of loving partner towards Ronald Acuna Jr. and has been instrumental in his rehabilitation from a left knee injury which he sustained on May 26, 2024 in a game against the Pirates. Acuna Jr. will be hoping to make an emphatic return to the Braves roster ahead of opening day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback