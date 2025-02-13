Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde shows off fit physique in latest mirror selfie, offers a peek into sauna relaxation

Ronald Acuna Jr. is making his way back on the baseball field after suffering a season-ending injury last season. His wife, Maria Laborde, is also spending plenty of time in the gym this MLB offseason.

Typically, an MLB star is the more popular person in a marriage, but that's not necessarily the case with the Atlanta Braves outfielder and his better half. Laborde is a model by profession and she often shows off her work in the gym on Instagram.

On Wednesday, she shared a stunning look of her toned body on her Instagram Story.

Maria Laborde Workout Photo (image credit: instagram/marialaborde)

The photo was taken in a gym and showed the hard work that she has done. She also gave her followers a glimpse into how she relaxes after a workout by showing a clip of her in a sauna.

Acuna has been sharing his own Instagram updates this offseason as he looks to begin the 2025 MLB season on the field. Acuna won the 2023 MVP Award in the National League but injuries have plagued him throughout his young career.

Acuna and Laborde have known each other for more than four years and tied the knot on Aug. 31, 2023. The couple has two young children together.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde shows off street style fashion

Maria Laborde is active on social media and has captured herself in different settings.

On Jan. 13, Maria Laborde posted some photos of her in casual wear while she sat on the stairs.

"Doing me and doing better everyday ♟️," Laborde captioned.

Laborde wore a black corset and ripped jeans with black and white sneakers.

Her husband, Ronald Acuna Jr., will soon prove that he can stay healthy and try to lead the Atlanta Braves back to the World Series in the 2025 season.

