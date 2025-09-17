Ronald Acuña Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde shows off sculpted back in bold backless gym wear

Atlanta Braves hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. is known to muscle the ball in the park while his wife, Maria Laborde, is also adding some muscles of her own. Maria has added fitness to her lifestyle and she posted her latest display on Tuesday.
Maria shared a powerful gym snap that highlighted her sculpted back and toned shoulders. In the clip, Maria was seen performing a strength-training move on a cable machine. She was sporting a deep-maroon gym outfit. Her hair was pinned up with a chic claw clip. She was also wearing wireless headphones and her smartwatch.
Maria has used her social media to share glimpses of her active lifestyle. Apart from that her feed is filled with vacation and fashionable outfits posts.
Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria arranges a special surprise on their wedding anniversary
On August 31, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Maria celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Maria arranged for a special surprise to mark their wedding milestone. Maria surprised the Braves slugger with roses and heart-shaped balloons in their room. She posted a sweet tribute in Spanish to him on Instagram:
"Happy anniversary my love, I love you ❤️ @ronaldacunajr13."
Apart from that, Maria has always supported him through the thick and thin of his MLB career. Returning from injury, the Braves decided to demote Ronald Acuna Jr. from the leadoff spot to the third in the lineup for the first time. Reacting to this, Maria said:
"Donde te pongan eres el mejor mi vida" ("Wherever they put you, you are the best, my life").
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Maria Laborde first met in 2019. After four years of dating, the couple announced their engagement in January 2023. They got married on August 31, 2023. The couple is now parents to two sons. Ronald Daniel and Jamal.
On the baseball front, after a slow start to the season, Acuna Jr. is hitting .279 along with 17 home runs and six stolen bases.