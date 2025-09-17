  • home icon
  Ronald Acuña Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde shows off sculpted back in bold backless gym wear

Ronald Acuña Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde shows off sculpted back in bold backless gym wear

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 17, 2025 06:07 GMT
Ronald Acu&ntilde;a Jr.
Ronald Acuña Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde shows off sculpted back in bold backless gym wear. Credit: GETTY

Atlanta Braves hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. is known to muscle the ball in the park while his wife, Maria Laborde, is also adding some muscles of her own. Maria has added fitness to her lifestyle and she posted her latest display on Tuesday.

Maria shared a powerful gym snap that highlighted her sculpted back and toned shoulders. In the clip, Maria was seen performing a strength-training move on a cable machine. She was sporting a deep-maroon gym outfit. Her hair was pinned up with a chic claw clip. She was also wearing wireless headphones and her smartwatch.

Maria&#039;s Instagram story
Maria's Instagram story

Maria has used her social media to share glimpses of her active lifestyle. Apart from that her feed is filled with vacation and fashionable outfits posts.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria arranges a special surprise on their wedding anniversary

On August 31, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Maria celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Maria arranged for a special surprise to mark their wedding milestone. Maria surprised the Braves slugger with roses and heart-shaped balloons in their room. She posted a sweet tribute in Spanish to him on Instagram:

"Happy anniversary my love, I love you ❤️ @ronaldacunajr13."

Apart from that, Maria has always supported him through the thick and thin of his MLB career. Returning from injury, the Braves decided to demote Ronald Acuna Jr. from the leadoff spot to the third in the lineup for the first time. Reacting to this, Maria said:

"Donde te pongan eres el mejor mi vida" ("Wherever they put you, you are the best, my life").
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Maria Laborde first met in 2019. After four years of dating, the couple announced their engagement in January 2023. They got married on August 31, 2023. The couple is now parents to two sons. Ronald Daniel and Jamal.

On the baseball front, after a slow start to the season, Acuna Jr. is hitting .279 along with 17 home runs and six stolen bases.

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
