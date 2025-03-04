Ronald Acuña Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde shows off her toned abs post intense gym grind

Ronald Acuna Jr. is not the only one who loves to hit the gym. His wife Maria Laborde too sweats it out regularly and shares updates on Instagram.

While Acuna is working to return to fitness to make his long-awaited return to the Atlanta Braves in 2025, Maria is making waves on social media.

On Monday, Laborde shared a photo of her sculpted abs and strong physique. The photos were taken in a gym with a signature purple and black aesthetic. Laborde was rocking a sleek all-black workout outfit. In the image below, she can be seen flaunting her toned midsection.

Maria's Instagram story

Maria has also previously shared clips on social media from her workout routine.

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Maria dated for three years before getting married on August 31, 2023, in a private ceremony. The couple share two children: Ronald Daniel Acuna Laborde (born in 2020) and son Jamal (2022).

In an interview with The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Acuna Jr. shared why he and Maria had kids early:

“For me, I always wanted to have kids early, and I always thought it was important,” he said in October 2023. “I always had this vision of just having my kids at an early age, just so that we could sort of grow at the same time. Honestly, the way I looked at it was, ‘The sooner I had kids, the more time I would get to spend with them.’"

Just like his dad did for him, Ronald Acuna Jr. also wants to make sure that his sons play all types of games with him.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s adorable moment captured by Maria Laborde

It's all fun in this household. Last week, Maria shared a clip on Instagram where Acuna Jr. was seen spending quality time with his two sons. In the video, both of his sons were trying to find their dad. Acuna Jr. mysteriously appears from behind the curtains much to their delight.

The elder son ran away to his mother while the younger was trapped inside the warm clutches of the 2023 NL MVP.

Maria's Instagram story

The Braves fans hope that such a positive atmosphere within his household will help him lead the club to a deep run in the postseason.

