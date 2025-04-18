Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria reveals how Braves star spends recovery time with their 2 sons

Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. is getting ready to make up for lost time. In 2024, he played in just 49 games last season before tearing his ACL and ending his year.

The slugger had to have surgery, and it was a big blow to Atlanta. However, he is inching closer and closer to making his 2025 season debut after the doctors cleared him to start ramping things up.

Acuna Jr. has just gotten back on the field, and he has two adorable partners helping him get back into game shape. His wife, Maria, posted a video of their two kids having the time of their lives at the Braves complex with their dad.

Maria Acuna's Instagram Story

The kids had to check out the fun of the bleachers before heading onto the field. After they reached the field, it was go-time. The two sons took batting practice with their dad throwing to them.

Both kids had no trouble getting their barrels to the baseball. Running the bases posed a challenge for the youngsters, but with some help, they were able to find first base.

The family could not have asked for better weather for their day out on the field. It was a beautiful sunny day where the kids and Ronald Acuna Jr. himself got in a ton of work.

Braves make move ahead of Ronald Acuna Jr.'s return

Atlanta Braves - Ronald Acuna Jr. (Photo via IMAGN)

With Ronald Acuna Jr. down, the Braves have gotten off to a cold start. They have not been able to find a consistent bit of offense, especially between their outfield group.

On Thursday, Atlanta confirmed the news that they had recalled Alex Verdugo. He signed a one-year deal with the club in March and has been down in the minors getting back into shape.

He will try and jumpstart this offense before Acuna returns. Verdugo has played in nine games at the Triple-A level, hitting .207/.303/.448 with two home runs and four runs batted in.

While the club is waiting for Acuna, they have gotten their ace back. Spencer Strider recently made his first start of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2024.

Atlanta has not started the season on the right foot, but they are getting key players back. Do not sleep on this club when Acuna is given the okay to make his season debut.

