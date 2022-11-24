Ronald Acuna Jr. Salary: How much will the Atlanta Braves star earn in 2023?

Ronald Acuna Jr. had a comeback season in 2022. The Atlanta Braves outfielder rebounded from a serious injury he sustained last season to return as one of his team's best. Since the departure of Freddie Freeman last season, Acuna Jr. has been one of the best on the team.

Acuna Jr. burst onto the scene after signing with the Braves as a 19-year-old out of Venezuela in 2018. The Braves' dice roll paid off, and Acuna Jr. was named the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year as he knocked in 26 home runs and 26 RBIs.

He subsequently signed a massive eight-year deal with the Atlanta Braves that will see him earn $100 million by 2026. This translates to an annual contract value of $17 million, which is the amount that Ronald Acuna Jr. will be taking home for each of the next four seasons.

"Ronald Acuna Jr. is absolutely destroying baseballs in the Dominican Republic right now" - @ Baseball Dugout

He followed up his success in 2019 as he established himself as one of the speediest and most reliable base runners in the entire league. He finished the year with 127 runs scored and 37 stolen bases, leading the league in both categories.

In 2021, a wrench was thrown into the progression of Ronald Acuna Jr.'s young electric career. After fielding a routine ground ball in a game against the Miami Marlins, Acuna Jr. tore his ACL. The injury left him sidelined for the remainder of a season that was shaping up to be the best of the young star's career.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Jazz Chisholm Jr. wearing yellow batting gloves today to honor Ronald Acuña Jr., who suffered a season-ending ACL injury against the Marlins yesterday Jazz Chisholm Jr. wearing yellow batting gloves today to honor Ronald Acuña Jr., who suffered a season-ending ACL injury against the Marlins yesterday https://t.co/PdUNSK5dKk

As the 2022 season kicked off, Acuna Jr. was still on the sidelines. He missed spring training with the Braves but began his rehab assignment with their AAA affiliate, the Gwinnett Braves, in early April.

On April 27th, Acuna came back to the Braves after nearly a year of absence. Although he showed off a remarkable recovery, Ronald Acuna Jr. was not quite back to his old self. He was able to steal 29 bases, but was caught stealing by opposing catchers 11 times, the most of any player in the MLB.

Ronald Acuna Jr. appears to be getting back to where he was

A freak injury will do a number on any player. For some MLB outfielders, a complete tear of such an important ligament can mean that they will never perform at the same level ever again. However, Ronald Acuna Jr. is committed to being there for his team and will no doubt be closer to his rookie self when he takes the field in 2023.

