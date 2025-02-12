Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider on track for big achievements in 2025 despite injury setbacks, claims Braves manager

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider are both coming back from season-ending injuries. For Strider, he had to have Tommy John surgery. Acuna Jr. suffered a torn ACL for the second time in the exact same knee.

Acuna is unlikely to be ready by Opening Day. He is not expected to be back for the first month or two. He may also have to DH for a little while before he gets his outfield legs back. Strider is to rejoin the rotation by the end of April at the earliest.

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker opened up on their journeys back to health:

"They're kind of going to be on their own program because they are still in rehab. I watched Spencer throw a side the other day and the ball was coming out really good. Ronald hasn't done a lot of cutting and things like that... but he's doing great. He's checking all the boxes."

The manager said that when they return, it will provide major boosts to the offense and pitching. He likened it to early-season trades:

"We're going to make two really big trades at some time early in the season and get an All-Star and a potential Cy Young award-winner back."

MLB insider says Braves may be patient with Ronald Acuna Jr.

This is the second time Ronald Acuna Jr. has torn his right ACL. He went down in May, and the minimum 9-12 month recovery time means he will undoubtedly miss part of the season. The Braves might specifically hold him back for a little while.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is on the path to recovery

The last time he tore his ACL was in 2021. He didn't return until the end of 2022 and he battled some discomfort and pain all throughout his 2023 season. That might force the Braves to be very careful this time.

MLB.com's Mark Bowman said:

"It won’t be surprising to see the Braves give their right fielder extra time to ensure he won’t have any lingering issues after he returns. Regardless, there will be a lot of attention placed on him as he aims to regain his place as a top MVP candidate."

Acuna, the last time he was fully healthy, established the 40/70 club with home runs and steals, so the Braves will want that version of him back. They won't want to rush him back and risk another injury when his knee is in such a fragile state as it is.

