Ronald Acuna Jr. & wife Maria Laborde soak up the sun in red tanks & black bikini for family beach day 

Ronald Acuna Jr. and his wife Maria Laborde have been happily married since Aug 31, 2023. The couple had met each other and started dating sometime in 2019. They both hail from Venezuela. The Acunas are proud parents to two boys, Ronald Daniel Acuna Laborde and Jamal, who were born in 2020 and 2022, respectively.
The happy family of four reside in Atlanta, GA where Acuna has been playing in the big leagues with the Braves since 2018. He is a four-time All-Star, won the NL ROY in 2018 and NL MVP honor in 2023. Ronald loves to spend time with Maria Laborde and their home in Georgia and Florida.
On Sunday, Maria Laborde took to her social media account to share an array of delightful images with Ronald Acuna Jr. and their two sons as the happy family enjoyed some quality beach time together. Acuna rocked red tanks while she wore a black swimming piece. She captioned one of the images with a heartfelt line, that read:
"The best of me ❤️ ✨ "
Ronald had a difficult 2024 season with the Braves after he was sidelined for the entire campaign in May suffering an ACL tear on his left knee. He sustained the injury when he was trying to steal a base during a regular season game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
He is yet to join the Braves roster for the 2025 MLB season. Atlanta has been highly unimpressive in the current campaign with a 8-13 overall record and sitting at the bottom of the NL East standings. They are currently 6.5 games behind the division leaders, NY Mets.
Ronald Acuna Jr. is currently in Florida speeding up his rehab
According to Braves beat reporter with the Athletic, David O'Brien, Ronald Acuna Jr. has started light training sessions at the Braves' spring training complex in North Port, Florida. He is eyeing a quick and impactful comeback to the Atlanta roster this season.
"Acuna is at the #Braves' Florida spring HQ ramping up his conditioning, cutting drills, etc. after getting cleared to do by the surgeon in L.A. Next step will be a rehab assignment, but no timetable given."
Atlanta completed an impressive series sweep against the Twins and will now be welcoming the Cardinals for a three-game series at home in Truist Park. Game 1 of the series begins on Monday night.