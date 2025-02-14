Ronald Acuna Jr. will join Shohei Ohtani's exclusive club, ex-Mets GM predicts

There were high expectations from Ronald Acuna Jr. coming off a National League MVP-winning season in 2023. However, the Atlanta Braves superstar missed all the MLB action after May 26 last year following an anterior cruciate ligament tear. With his sights set on regaining top form in 2025, Acuna will be looking to match a feat by one of the best in the sport.

Shohei Ohtani lit up the baseball world last year by becoming the inaugural member of the 50-50 club, he first batter to hit 50 home runs with 50 stolen bases in a season. But fans also remember the 2023 season when Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. became the first person to inaugurate the 40-70 club.

After Ronald Acuna Jr. was named #16 by MLB Network's Top 100 Players Now, Steve Phillips, former New York Mets general manager, claimed that Acuna will also have an individual 50-50 season.

He stated that because of his injury last season, the Braves superstar will not make it this year but it may happen soon.

"So I think Ronald Acuna Jr. will [get the 50-50 season]," Phillips said. "I do because he had 73 stolen bases before, once he gets his legs, it won't be this year, he won't be on pace for that this year, he needs to get his legs underneath him again. But I think he'll heal. He did the last time, and with the change in the rules in base running, it opens up the door for more than what people might think."

Brian Snitker says Ronald Acuna Jr. 'looks great' in rehab

In an interview with the MLB Network this week, Braves manager Brian Snitker opened up about Acuna Jr. and pitcher Spencer Strider's rehab and progress back to the roster.

As per Snitker, Acuna has looked great in his rehab program and is ready to get back into the lineup as soon as possible.

"Ronald's doing everything. You know, he hasn't done a lot of the cutting and things like that," Snitker said. "But, you know, I've seen him in Atlanta before I came down. And as you're seeing right now, I mean, he's doing great. I mean, he's checking all the boxes. He looks great."

The 27-year-old tore his left ACL for the second time in three years. He was able to force his way back into the lineup before the stipulated rehab time ended but this year Acuna is strictly following the return chart coursed for him by the team management. He will be crucial to the Braves trying re-clinch the NL East.

