Ronald Acuna Jr. News: Braves All Star slugger returns to lineup after brief injury scare

After a brief injury scare in which Ronald Acuna Jr. had some knee troubles, the slugger is back officially in the lineup. Even when the team first learned of his status, they were confident he'd be back before Opening Day and be able to play for them. So far, they're right on track as he's expected to be in the lineup once again.

Expand Tweet

Per reports, Ronald Acuna Jr. is going to be back today and will be batting first and playing designated hitter. He's not yet ready to patrol the outfield, but he's ready to start swinging a bat again. Two weeks before Opening Day, this is extremely positive news.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Atlanta Braves have one of the deepest lineups in baseball, but even they would struggle to replace Acuna Jr. if he were out. He is the reigning NL MVP. Plus, given the fact that the meniscus irritation he suffered was in his already-surgically repaired knee, things could have gone a lot worse.

Ronald Acuna Injury Update: Slugger returns after small absence

Spring Training can be devastating for some teams. For example, the New York Yankees are missing Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge is banged up as well. The Atlanta Braves losing Ronald Acuna Jr. before the season even began would be tough to overcome.

Fortunately, that's not the case. The team first noticed his injury in the very beginning of the month and he was shut down for a little over a week. That proved to be, so far, all he needed as he's back now and will likely be in the outfield again before Opening Day.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is back

Acuna's game is predicated on speed, since he is a unique power/speed threat that literally set records in those categories last season. A knee injury would be tough to deal with, especially to the same knee that suffered a torn ACL prior.

Acuna's overall activity level should be monitored, especially if he remains DH for a while. But either way, this is an extremely positive sign that he's back and should be in the lineup for the rest of the way.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.