Royals sign 45-year-old former Dodgers starter as veteran depth option

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified May 13, 2025 19:40 GMT
Former Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Rich Hill & Kansas City Royals Manager Matt Quatraro
Former Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Rich Hill & Kansas City Royals Manager Matt Quatraro

The Kansas City Royals came into the 2025 MLB season with a ton of hype. They were looking to continue their hot streak after reaching the ALDS last season, losing to the New York Yankees.

Pitching carried them last year, and after a slow start, it is carrying them once again. You can also thank players like Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino, leading the way offensively.

The club is looking to secure some insurance with their pitching staff, announcing the signing of an MLB veteran lefty. On Tuesday, they revealed former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill had signed a minor league deal.

The Dodgers are not the only team that Hill has played for. He has played for 13 teams during his 20-year career in the big leagues. If he plays for the Royals this season, it will be his 14th team, tying Edwin Jackson's record.

Hill last played in 2024 when he was a member of the Boston Red Sox. He made four appearances before the club designated him for assignment and then outright released him.

Hill will now do his best to find the big-league mound once again. However, he will need some time to ramp up his arm and get into game shape.

It will not be easy for Rich Hill to crack the Royals' rotation

San Diego Padres - Rich Hill (Photo via IMAGN)
San Diego Padres - Rich Hill (Photo via IMAGN)

The Royals are not struggling in the starting pitching department by any stretch. They have a great group of arms that have done their best to put their club in a position to win.

Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, Kris Bubic, Michael Lorenzen, and Cole Ragans have been impressive early. They have been a big part of the team's 3.01 ERA, the second-best in all of baseball. The staff also has a strong WHIP (1.18), which is the fifth-best.

However, that does not mean the club cannot go out and add some insurance pieces, like Hill. But it will be hard for the veteran to find his way to the big league roster. Kansas City also has Noah Cameron, a top pitching prospect on the 40-man roster, who would likely get the call ahead of Hill.

There is always the possibility that Hill could later be traded at the deadline if another team comes knocking. It will be interesting to follow Hill as he looks to get back on the bump this season.

Jared "Bloomy" Bloom

Jared "Bloomy" Bloom

Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.

A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.

Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.

Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.

When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team.

