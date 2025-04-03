Royals teammate gives inside look at Salvador Perez’s leadership style

Kansas City Royals slugger Vinnie Pasquantino lauded the leadership of captain Salvador Perez, on a popular baseball podcast. Pasquantino said that the veteran catcher shows incredible desire and commitment, which sets a shining example for younger Royals players like him.

Ad

Vinnie Paquantino was an 11th-round pick for the Kansas City Royals in the 2019 MLB Draft. Nevertheless, he made his MLB debut within three years of getting drafted, although his progress has been hampered by injuries. The 27-year-old first baseman and designated hitter has become an integral part of the Royals lineup after playing over 100 games for the first time last year, though.

This week, Vinnie Pasquantino, on the Diggin' Deep podcast, spoke about the leadership style of Salvador Perez, who was a teammate of the former Royals trio before being named the franchise captain in 2023.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

"When he doesn't catch, you know, because he's in there. Like, "No, no. I'm good." He's never had a day off. Ever. He just leads the way," Pasquantino said (from 18:40).

"You guys saw him as a young player. I mean, he's the captain for a reason. He's incredible," Pasquantino added. "They don't give that C out for no reason."

Ad

Salvador Perez is only the fourth player in franchise history, after Mike Sweeney, Frank White and George Brett, to be named the Royals captain.

"I still have a lot of years in this game": Salvador Perez

Salvador Perez won the World Series with the Royals back in 2015. (Image Source: IMAGN)

Despite heading into his 15th season as a catcher for the Kansas City Royals this year, Salvador Perez remains one of the best players in his position and earned his ninth All-Star selection.

Ad

The Royals backstop offered his perspective on what keeps him motivated and healthy to perform at an elite level at his age, during an interview with MLB Network Radio.

"I think the love I got from this game, you know, every offseason you put in the work to get ready for 162 games in the season. I know people coming to me and telling me about my age," Perez said. "I'm about to be 35, but I don't feel 35. I feel like I still have a lot of years in this game. The way that I love and the way that I like to play this game makes me get ready every day.

Ad

"I sacrifice myself. It's a lot of work," Perez added. "I think everything starts in the offseason when you prepare yourself and you sacrifice yourself, everything's gonna come after that."

Salvador Perez knocked his first home run of the new campaign in the 11-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. He has 273 homers in his career, with only Hall of Famer George Brett having more in a Kansas City Royals uniform.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback