"Ruined my afternoon" - MLB The Show 24 gamers frustrated as server issues disrupt online action

MLB The Show 24 remains one of the most popular sports games available on the market.

However, the latest iteration of the beloved baseball video game franchise is not without its flaws. The Show 24 was released globally on Mar. 19, yet gamers have noticed many issues that have plagued the game.

One of the most recent issues has involved MLB the Show 24's servers. The developers at Sony San Diego announced Thursday that they are aware of the ongoing connectivity issues and are doing their best to resolve the problem.

Even though they said that they have been working on Thursday's server issues, it's something that has occurred more than once since the release.

In response to the server problems, many disgruntled fans took to social media to condemn the issues. Some fans have said that the network failures could not have come at a worse time given that Thursday is Opening Day across the MLB.

Others have said that the news of the server problems has ruined their days, as many gamers claim to have had Thursday to fully dive into MLB The Show 24.

As many gamers have been disconnected and unable to utilize the online capabilities, some have pointed out that the game has been out for two weeks and that this should no longer be a problem.

MLB The Show 24 gamers say that developers should offer free rewards due to server problems

Although the developers have said that they are aware of ongoing issues, many gamers believe that they should be compensated for the delays.

One of the aspects of the online action in MLB The Show is the wide variety of cards that gamers need to collect and can use to improve their rosters and players.

From special releases like the "Fresh Start Pack" or the "Seoul Series Pack" to the standard packs that feature players, equipment and boosts.

Frustrated fans believe that the developers should offer some sort of free pack or players to those affected by the server issues.

