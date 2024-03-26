MLB The Show 24: A closer look at the video game series' latest 'Fresh Start Pack' drop

MLB The Show 24 announced they are bringing in an exciting new pack to help out the Diamond Dynasty players. The new pack is called the Fresh Start Pack, including players who have switched squads this season.

The choice pack arrives on March 27 at 3 p.m. ET. In the pack, fans can expect five players in the base round. These players include Rhys Hoskin, Tyler O'Neill, Jorge Polanco, Chris Sale, and Michael King, who will be 89s.

This is just the base round, meaning a rare round of players can be expected. Unfortunately, the game's developer, Sony San Diego, has not announced who will be featured in the rare round.

The pack is part of the Hyper Series program but will not be free. Unlike the Twitch Drops fans saw this weekend, this pack will cost gamers stubs. Early predictions are that the pack will cost around 40,000 stubs.

MLB The Show 24 is bringing the heat with packs

While MLB The Show 24 has been out for a week now, players are starting to build great Diamond Dynasty teams. From programs like Team Affinity to Spring Breakout, there are plenty of great players to unlock.

There are also some good players to unlock in the shop. For those entertained by the Seoul Series, there is a Seoul Series Pack in the shop that includes a 90 overall Xander Bogaerts.

Another interesting player in the shop is the new Headliner, Pittsburgh Pirates legend Jason Bay. He is rated 91 overall and would be a great option in any team's outfield.

Whether you want to unlock some cards for free through programs or spend your stubs, this game has you covered. There are plenty of stellar players to unlock in this year's game.

