Russell Wilson gives verdict on Aaron Judge as an athlete and individual

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson was at Yankee Stadium to watch Aaron Judge in action in the Subway Series finale between the two New York-based MLB teams on Sunday. The Yankees hosted the Mets after splitting the first two games.
Wilson made his allegiance known by arriving at the stadium wearing the Yankees pinstripes. Ahead of the game, the former Super Bowl champion spoke about Yankees captain Aaron Judge, who's enjoying tremendous success at the plate.
Wilson was an old locker room teammate with Judge, and the quarterback admired Judge for the great year he's having.
"Yeah, I mean, it's a special, special year — like nobody's ever had before," Wilson said.
"And the biggest thing is just him staying the course. He knows that, and he's doing great. I mean, it's no surprise why he's so great — he works at it every day. He's a special, special, unique player. But as good of a player as he is, he's just as good of a man — if not better."
Wilson also shared that his son, Future, always wanted to come and watch the Yankees in action. The quarterback said that it's an honor for him to be welcomed by one of the most successful MLB teams.
"It's so exciting," Wilson said. "Obviously, it's my son's Future. It's his 11th birthday tomorrow, and all he wanted to do was come to the Yankees game. They just won the championship in San Diego. He's in a great place with the Yankees, so he wanted to come see them.
"I've always been a Yankees fan since I was a young kid. I remember watching guys like Derek Jeter and all those guys, and all the championships and all that. So it's an honor to be here."
Aaron Judge gifts baseball gloves to Russell Wilson's children
One of the main reasons Russell Wilson was there at the stadium, apart from being a Yankee fan, was his and his wife Ciara's children. All four of his children, including Future Zahir, Sienna Princess, Win Harrison and Amora Princess, were at the stadium.
Aaron Judge came with gifts, giving them his baseball glovee. Future, who's a Little League player and admires Judge, received a special gift ahead of his 11th birthday.
As for the game on Sunday, the Yankees won 8-2.
