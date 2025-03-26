Russell Wilson's spell with Yankees resurfaces as he announces return to New York as Giants QB

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly agreed on a one-year, $21 million deal with the New York Giants. But this isn't his first sports rodeo in the Big Apple, as he had earlier featured for the New York Yankees in Spring Training.

Clips from his time with the Yankees resurfaced after it was announced that Wilson would once again feature for a New York club.

Wilson played football and baseball simultaneously at NC State University. Before college, he was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2007, but decided to pursue a college degree.

He was again drafted in 2010 by the Colorado Rockies and played minor-league baseball for its affiliates in 2010 and 2011. In 2012, he would shift focus to football and get drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, and lead them to two Super Bowl appearances.

However, he continued his love for baseball in the football offseason. After the Texas Rangers traded for him, Wilson attended Spring Training in 2014 and 2015. His shining moment came in 2018, when the Yankees acquired his rights from the Rangers. The 10x Pro-Bowler featured in a game against the Atlanta Braves.

Wilson pinch hit for Aaron Judge and struck out against Max Fried, who was a prospect amongst the Braves' ranks at the time. Both players are important figures for the Yankees heading into the 2025 season.

“The best thing for me is, I had no fear. I went up there with confidence,” Wilson said after the game. “I was ready. I’ll always remember that. I’ll always remember when they announced my name and they call you up there, you get to go up to the plate and the crowd’s going crazy, the Yankees fans. I used to go crazy for Derek Jeter when he walked up to the plate. To have that feeling and that experience, I’ll never, ever forget that.”

Russell Wilson playing for the Yankees was a tribute to his family

Russell Wilson grew up in a family of Yankees supporters. His participation in the Yankees camp during Spring Training was a tribute to his late father, Harrison Wilson III, who died before his son could make it to the NFL. His great-uncle had the same fandom.

"My great-uncle wears his Yankee hat every single day," Wilson said in 2018. "He was a lawyer in New York for a long, long time. But he wears a Yankee hat every day, no matter where he goes. He comes to a Seahawks game, he's wearing a Yankees hat."

The 36-year-old would hope that his second stay in New York is a lot more successful as he tries to lead the Giants to the Super Bowl.

