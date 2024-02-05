Ryan Brasier Free Agency: Dodgers sign reliever on $9,000,000 deal in wake of Caleb Ferguson trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers aren't done in free agency, as they've just inked relief pitcher Ryan Brasier to a two-year deal worth about $9 million. This comes in the wake of the Caleb Ferguson trade, which opened up a need for some bullpen depth. They've now addressed that issue.

Ken Rosenthal reported:

"Free-agent reliever Ryan Brasier in agreement with Dodgers on two-year, $9M contract, source tells The Athletic. Chance to reach $13M total through incentives."

Ryan Brasier's deal is worth $9 million but if he meets some contractual incentives, he can add another $4 million to his salary. The incentives aren't clear right now, but the Dodgers have at least brought back a key arm to their bullpen depth.

Brasier is a familiar face as he was with the Dodgers last season. He was also a rival in 2018, as the pitcher was a key cog in the Boston Red Sox winning the pennant over the Dodgers.

Dodgers continue spending with Ryan Brasier signing

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made a deal with the New York Yankees to send over Caleb Ferguson, they needed a relief pitcher. Ryan Brasier is one they're familiar with and clearly fond of, and he continued their spending spree.

Brasier is a cheap deal for $4.5 million AAV, but it's just another in an increasingly long line of expenses they're incurring. It began with Shohei Ohtani's largely deferred $700 million deal.

Ryan Brasier is back with the Dodgers this season

It continued with the trade for Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays, since he was immediately extended to a $135 million contract. They also added Teoscar Hernandez in free agency after a blockbuster signing of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and have now signed Brasier as well.

The Dodgers are gearing up to be a dominant force en route to a World Series title. They're spending incredible amounts of money on this season's roster, so they're hopeful all the moves, even the little ones, pay off.

