The Texas Rangers have ridden their hot bats all season long. During the regular season, they ranked third in OPS, home runs, and runs per game. It is a reason why they are currently in the World Series.

Players like Adolis Garcia, Josh Jung, and Evan Carter have come to life in the postseason. Garcia has accounted for seven home runs, with five of them coming in the ALCS. Both Jung and Carter have an OPS above .950.

Former World Series champion Ryan Dempster believes that while pitching has been dominant, the offense will carry Texas in the World Series.

"This offense is electric," said Dempster.

The Rangers have hit 22 home runs in the postseason thus far. That is four more than the Diamondbacks, who have hit 18. However, Texas plays in a more hitter-friendly environment as opposed to Chase Field.

Arizona is the underdog in this matchup, but that is nothing new. They have been the underdogs in every postseason series they have been in thus far, and that has not stopped them.

"We're keeping receipts. And we got a lot of them" said D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo.

It would be silly to count out the Diamondbacks, but people are. This is shaping up to be a great finish to the MLB season.

Rangers must stay the course and not overlook the Diamondbacks

The Rangers and Diamondbacks have not been to the World Series for quite some time. For Texas, its last appearance came in 2011. For Arizona, their last appearance was during the 2001 season.

It is exciting to see two teams that very few people believed could make it this far. Fans have grown tired of seeing the same teams like the Houston Astros make it through the last two seasons.

Starting pitching will have to be dominant from both sides. However, Texas veteran Max Scherzer is currently dealing with a cut on his thumb. While it will not stop him from making a start, it could affect his performance.

The Rangers must get to D-Backs ace Zac Gallen in Game 1 and set the tone. Gallen has been roughed up a bit in the postseason but is looking to bounce back on Friday.

Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for Texas and has looked great thus far. He is 4-0 and expects to continue that success on Friday.