Ryan Feltner Injury: Health Status and expected recovery period for Rockies pitcher hit in the face

Ryan Feltner of the Colorado Rockies was hit in the head by a line drive in the second inning of Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, fracturing his skull.

The ball's exit velocity, which impacted Feltner on the back of his head, was determined by Statcast to be 92.7 mph.

The 26-year-old quickly collapsed to the ground, but he didn't seem to pass out. He lay on the ground for a while before being assisted to his feet and led off the field by Colorado's training crew.

After spending the night at the hospital, Feltner was placed on the team's 15-day disabled list, but Black predicted the right-hander would be out for several months. He added that Feltner may re-join the group early the following week.

At 92.7 mph, Nick Castellanos lined a 1-0 slider back to the mound. Feltner's head was hit by the ball on the right side of his back. The ball was deflected to first baseman C.J. Cron, and the right-hander promptly fell to the ground. With one, Castellanos was secure. Eventually, with the audience quiet, Feltner sat up, then stood up with catcher Elias Diaz at his side.

In his third big-league season, Feltner has made eight starts and has a 5.86 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 33 strikeouts, and 25 walks.

Ryan Feltner's MLB career

MLB pitcher Ryan Feltner plays for the Colorado Rockies. In 2021, he made his MLB debut.

In the 25th round of the 2015 Major League Baseball draft, the Toronto Blue Jays selected Feltner, who went unsigned and played college baseball for Ohio State University. He was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB draft following his junior season at Ohio State.

Feltner pitched for the Asheville Tourists in 2019 after making his major league debut with the Grand Junction Rockies. Feltner was first promoted to the main leagues in 2021 after being added to the 40-man roster. He made his MLB debut on that day, suffering the loss after giving up six earned runs.

