Who is Ryan Feltner's girlfriend, Devon Kerr? Rockies pitcher's romantic life explored

Ryan Feltner is a popular pitcher for the Colorado Rockies. He has been with his girlfriend Devon Kerr for quite some time now.

The 25-year-old Devon Kerr is a professional soccer player, who hails from Barrie, Ontario. After graduating from the Bill Crothers Secondary School outside Toronto, she came to the United States to play college soccer at the Ohio State University. She is eligible to represent either Canada or the United States in soccer matches. She also played for the Canadian U-17 team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ryan Feltner and Devon Kerr are currently dating each other. The duo are very supportive of each other's careers so far. They even wear the same jersey number "18" in their respective sports. Devon has also stated that the number "18" really grew on her and she would like to keep it. This shows that the connection between them is strong and they have a loving relationship between them.

Ryan Feltner's MLB career

Ryan Feltner in Philadelphia Phillies v Colorado Rockies game

Ryan Feltner is a valuable addition to the Colorado Rockies team in the MLB. In 2015, he was adjudged the Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year for Ohio. He was also named The Plain Dealer Baseball Pitcher of the Year.

Despite being drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays, he preferred to play collegiate baseball. He was finally drafted by the Rockies in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB draft. His minor league experience will help him develop enough skills with the team.

Over his short career with the Rockies, Ryan Feltner has notched up a win-loss record of 6-13. He also has an earned run average of 6.09 in his career. Finally, he has 123 strikeouts to his credit. He is expected to further improve his pitching skills as his baseball career progresses towards the future.

Poll : 0 votes