Ryan Helsley injury update: Health status and recovery time period examined for Cardinals reliever

It's been a difficult season for Ryan Helsley and the St. Louis Cardinals, as the team currently sits in last place in the National League Central with a 27-40 record. As the old adage says, "When it rains, it pours", which could not be more accurate as the Cardinals will now be without their star closer for the foreseeable future.

On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals place closer Ryan Helsley on the 15-day IL (retroactive to June 10) after the pitcher experienced tightness in his right forearm while playing catch on Sunday. Thankfully for Helsley, the MRI results came back negative, which suggests that his stay on the IL will be minimal.

Jeff Jones @jmjones Marmol said Ryan Helsley felt a little discomfort warming up to play catch yesterday and after an exam it made sense to put him on no throw a few days and see how it calms down. Was going to be long enough that the IL made sense. Marmol said Ryan Helsley felt a little discomfort warming up to play catch yesterday and after an exam it made sense to put him on no throw a few days and see how it calms down. Was going to be long enough that the IL made sense.

Helsley is not expected to miss time beyond his stay on the IL, however, he is currently placed under the "no throw" tag for the next few days. The results of his testing revealed no structural damage, however, St. Louis will likely be cautious with the 2022 All-Star closer.

While Helsley's absence will undoubtedly be a hit to the lowly Cardinals, he has not been nearly as dominant as he was last season. Through 25.0 innings this year, the 28-year-old has a 2-3 record with a 3.24 ERA with 7 saves and 33 strikeouts.

Last season, Ryan Helsley was a revelation for the St. Louis Cardinals. The then 27-year-old relief pitcher enjoyed a true breakout season en route to his first All-Star selection. Through 64.2 innings, Helsley posted a 9-1 record with a dazzling 1.25 ERA with 19 saves and 94 strikeouts. He was also named to the All-MLB Second Team.

"For the first time in his career, Ryan Helsley is an All-Star! Congratulations, @_RHelsley!" - @Cardinals

Who will the St. Louis Cardinals name as closer in Ryan Helsley's absence?

With Helsley set to miss several games, manager Oliver Marmol has selected Giovanny Gallegos to fill in as the club's closer. Not only will this give Gallegos an opportunity to prove himself as an MLB-calibre closing pitcher, but this will also shift high-leverage to several other relievers.

Jordan Hicks, Drew VerHagen, Genesis Cabrera, and Andre Pallante will see expanded roles moving forward. If the Cardinals are to stay afloat this season, their bullpen will need to step up in Helsley's absence.

