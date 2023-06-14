Ryan Mountcastle injury update: Health, status and expected recovery time period for Orioles slugger

Ryan Mountcastle of the Baltimore Orioles is on the IL again, this time with vertigo. The incident happened before the Orioles faced the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game series.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde anticipated his return during the game against the Blue Jays, due to his performances against them in the past. Unfortunately, it was not to be.

Shortly before the opening pitch, Mountcastle was placed on the 10-day IL due to suffering from vertigo.

To fill out the roster, the Orioles brought in Mark Kolozsvary from Triple-A Norfolk. However, they DFA'd pitcher Noah Denoyer.

Roch Kubatko @masnRoch #orioles select contract of catcher Mark Kolozsvary. Ryan Mountcastle on IL with vertigo. RHP Noah Denoyer DFAd #orioles select contract of catcher Mark Kolozsvary. Ryan Mountcastle on IL with vertigo. RHP Noah Denoyer DFAd

When someone suffers from vertigo, they feel off-balance, dizzy and nauseous, sometimes for as long as several weeks. It is as though they, or the environment around them, are spinning. Vertigo is a symptom, rather than a condition in itself, so there may be an underlying problem that needs addressing.

As such, Mountcastle might require more than 10 days to completely recover.

The Orioles will have to rely on the rest of the team against the Blue Jays and hope Mountcastle makes a speedy recovery.

Ryan Mountcastle's MLB career

Ryan Mountcastle in Oakland Athletics v Baltimore Orioles game

Ryan Mountcastle is becoming a veteran baseball player, after making his debut in the major leagues in 2020.

On August 30, 2020, he hit his first MLB home run and on June 7, 2021, he was named American League Player of the Week for scoring four homes, three doubles ten RBIs, and an OPS of 1.563.

Later that month, he hit his MLB career three-home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. Since then, he has notched up a batting average of .255 with 71 home runs and 236 RBIs. Additionally, he also has 10 stolen bases, an OPS of .759, and an OBP of .307.

The Baltimore Orioles will hope that Mountcastle can recover quickly, but the actual timeframe for his return is currently unknown.

