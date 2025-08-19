Ryan O'Hearn's wife, Hannah, shows off baby bump in blue bikini poolside

San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn is expecting his first baby with his wife, Hannah. The couple had tied the knot in February 2024.On Monday, Hannah shared her baby bump on social media. She wore a blue bikini while relaxing poolside. Hannah is 20 weeks along in her pregnancy.&quot;20 weeks,&quot; she wrote with a pink flower emoji.O'Hearn's wife, Hannah, proudly shared her baby bump on her social media platform.(Via Instagram)On Aug. 7, Hannah had announced her pregnancy on social media by sharing a series of images with her husband, Ryan O’Hearn. Hannah wore a cream-colored flowing skirt and a sleeveless top, while O'Hearn donned a white shirt with beige chino shorts as they posed with the sonography report. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Just two people in love with someone we haven’t met yet. Baby Girl coming soon,” Hannah wrote.In the last frame, Ryan and Hannah were seen together, gently touching her baby bump.Ryan O'Hearn's wife, Hannah, celebrates husband's home runOn Monday, Hannah shared a story on social media celebrating Ryan O'Hearn's home run at Petco Park against the San Francisco Giants, who beat the Padres 4-3.Ryan O'Hearn hit two home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Padres celebrated O'Hearn's home run with a series of images featuring him in his team uniform.In the second frame, there was a clip of his home run as the crowd cheered his achievement. The Padres captioned the post:&quot;Ryan O'Home Run.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHannah reshared the post, highlighting an image of O'Hearn exchanging high fives and fist bumps with teammates. O’Hearn's wife, Hannah, shared a story on her social media account celebrating his homer. (via Instagram)The shot captured the support and excitement shared between O'Hearn and his teammates. Hannah added a yellow heart to the story.