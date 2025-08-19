  • home icon
  • Ryan O'Hearn's wife, Hannah, shows off baby bump in blue bikini poolside

By Harshita Jain
Modified Aug 19, 2025 10:30 GMT
San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres - Source: Getty
San Diego Padres first baseman Ryan O'Hearn is expecting his first baby with his wife, Hannah. The couple had tied the knot in February 2024.

On Monday, Hannah shared her baby bump on social media. She wore a blue bikini while relaxing poolside. Hannah is 20 weeks along in her pregnancy.

"20 weeks," she wrote with a pink flower emoji.
O&#039;Hearn&#039;s wife, Hannah, proudly shared her baby bump on her social media platform.(Via Instagram)
On Aug. 7, Hannah had announced her pregnancy on social media by sharing a series of images with her husband, Ryan O’Hearn.

Hannah wore a cream-colored flowing skirt and a sleeveless top, while O'Hearn donned a white shirt with beige chino shorts as they posed with the sonography report.

"Just two people in love with someone we haven’t met yet. Baby Girl coming soon,” Hannah wrote.

In the last frame, Ryan and Hannah were seen together, gently touching her baby bump.

Ryan O'Hearn's wife, Hannah, celebrates husband's home run

On Monday, Hannah shared a story on social media celebrating Ryan O'Hearn's home run at Petco Park against the San Francisco Giants, who beat the Padres 4-3.

Ryan O'Hearn hit two home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Padres celebrated O'Hearn's home run with a series of images featuring him in his team uniform.

In the second frame, there was a clip of his home run as the crowd cheered his achievement. The Padres captioned the post:

"Ryan O'Home Run."
Hannah reshared the post, highlighting an image of O'Hearn exchanging high fives and fist bumps with teammates.

O&rsquo;Hearn&#039;s wife, Hannah, shared a story on her social media account celebrating his homer. (via Instagram)
The shot captured the support and excitement shared between O'Hearn and his teammates. Hannah added a yellow heart to the story.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

