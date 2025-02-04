Ryan Pressly's wife Kat makes feelings known about Cubs star's spring training in Arizona

There's a shift in scenery for Ryan Pressly and his family. After playing for the Minnesota Twins (2013-18) and the Houston Astros (2018-24), the reliever was traded to the Chicago Cubs this offseason, where he joins Kyle Tucker, who was also traded by the Astros.

The move to Cubs means Pressly will be a part of the Cactus League, which is held in Arizona in Spring Training. In previous years, his former clubs were a part of the Grapefruit League held in Florida.

On Monday, Pressly's wife Kat shared a beautiful sundown picture from a vantage point in Arizona as the reliever reports to the Cubs spring training facility at Sloan Park.

"I'm not hating Arizona spring training so far," Kat wrote in her caption.

Kat's Instagram story

Ryan Pressly's wife Kat bids farewell message for Houston after the trade

Ryan Pressly, who has been a part of two Astros World Series wins, was traded to the Cubs in exchange for minor league pitcher Juan Bello.

When the trade went through on Jan. 27, Kat Pressly took to social media to pen a heartwarming message dedicated to Astros fans and their family's time in Houston. Kat also mentioned that it was the toughest decision they made as a family, as Ryan had a no-trade clause in his contract and could have remained with the Astros.

"This has been probably the most difficult decision we have made as a family. It’s been an incredible ride," Kat wrote. "THANK YOU HOUSTON. You have been (and always will be) home, you believed in us and helped us make our dreams come true.

"From the first pitch to the final out, every moment here has been unforgettable. We are forever grateful for the fans, teammates, friends that have become family, and the countless memories. Thank you for everything. Houston, you have our hearts. 🫶🏻🏆#HomeSweetHouston"

The move doesn't come as a surprise, though, as Pressly was demoted to the setup role after the Astros signed former NL Reliever of the Year Josh Hader last offseason. Astros GM Dana Brown reportedly said that the relationship was "fractured."

Now with the Cubs, Ryan Pressly is expected to resume his closer role as they look to return to the postseason.

