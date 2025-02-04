Ryne Stanek's wife Jessica reacts to 'early Valentine's Day' gift from Mets RHP

On Sunday, New York Mets pitcher Ryne Stanek's wife Jessica shared a snap on her Instagram story, featuring the "early Valentine's Day gift" she received from her husband and daughter, Joelle.

"Early Valentine's Day flowers from Ry (Ryne Stanek) and Joey (Joelle) 🥹🌹," Jessica Stanek wrote.

Screenshot of Jessica Stanek's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@_jessicastanek_)

Per numerous sources, Ryne and Jessica first met when she was a contestant on the popular reality TV show, "Survivor: David vs Goliath." They soon began dating and announced their engagement in March 2021. They got married two months later.

The couple has two children: Joelle, born in September 2021, and Rowan, born in October 2023.

Ryne Stanek's wife Jessica posts romantic snaps to usher in the new year

On Jan. 1, World Series winner Ryne Stanek's better half, Jessica, posted a series of romantic snaps as she and her husband ushered in the new year in each other's arms.

"just us 🤍" Jessica Stanek captioned.

Stanek had a decent 2024 campaign, finishing the regular season with a 7-3 record, a 4.90 ERA and 67 strikeouts. He was an important arm for Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza and was regularly called upon to close out games. Stanek played a key role for his team as they enjoyed a historic season, reaching the NLCS for the first time since 2015.

However, the postseason ultimately came to a heartbreaking end for Ryne and Co. as the LA Dodgers' superstars came to the party, winning the pennant en route to their eighth franchise World Series title.

As soon as the 2024 season came to an end, Stanek effectively entered free agency. Although there was plenty of news surrounding the veteran throughout the past few weeks, it was announced on Jan. 30 that the Mets signed him to a one-year $4.5 million deal, extending his stay in New York.

