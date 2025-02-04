  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Ryne Stanek's wife Jessica reacts to 'early Valentine's Day' gift from Mets RHP

Ryne Stanek's wife Jessica reacts to 'early Valentine's Day' gift from Mets RHP

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Feb 04, 2025 17:41 GMT
Ryne Stanek with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@_jessicastanek_)
Ryne Stanek with his family (image credits: instagram/jessicastanek_)

On Sunday, New York Mets pitcher Ryne Stanek's wife Jessica shared a snap on her Instagram story, featuring the "early Valentine's Day gift" she received from her husband and daughter, Joelle.

"Early Valentine's Day flowers from Ry (Ryne Stanek) and Joey (Joelle) 🥹🌹," Jessica Stanek wrote.
Screenshot of Jessica Stanek&#039;s Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@_jessicastanek_)
Screenshot of Jessica Stanek's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@_jessicastanek_)

Per numerous sources, Ryne and Jessica first met when she was a contestant on the popular reality TV show, "Survivor: David vs Goliath." They soon began dating and announced their engagement in March 2021. They got married two months later.

also-read-trending Trending

The couple has two children: Joelle, born in September 2021, and Rowan, born in October 2023.

Ryne Stanek's wife Jessica posts romantic snaps to usher in the new year

On Jan. 1, World Series winner Ryne Stanek's better half, Jessica, posted a series of romantic snaps as she and her husband ushered in the new year in each other's arms.

"just us 🤍" Jessica Stanek captioned.

Stanek had a decent 2024 campaign, finishing the regular season with a 7-3 record, a 4.90 ERA and 67 strikeouts. He was an important arm for Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza and was regularly called upon to close out games. Stanek played a key role for his team as they enjoyed a historic season, reaching the NLCS for the first time since 2015.

However, the postseason ultimately came to a heartbreaking end for Ryne and Co. as the LA Dodgers' superstars came to the party, winning the pennant en route to their eighth franchise World Series title.

As soon as the 2024 season came to an end, Stanek effectively entered free agency. Although there was plenty of news surrounding the veteran throughout the past few weeks, it was announced on Jan. 30 that the Mets signed him to a one-year $4.5 million deal, extending his stay in New York.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी