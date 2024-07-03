Paul Skenes' girlfriend and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne had a hilarious response to the announcement of the USA gymnastics women's team, which will be going to Paris to compete in the 2024 Olympics. Dunne, who won the NCAA title with LSU in April, was not considered.

The LSU gymnast gave fans a hilarious insight into her training at the gymnasium. These include snippets where Dunne falters while making gymnastics moves on vaults, uneven bars, beams and ropes. This is her way of conveying to fans why she wasn't selected but with a tinge of comedy.

"Saddened to announce I wasn't selected for 2024 Olympics," she wrote in her story.

Following two days of intense competition at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, the women's team for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris was announced on Sunday. Hezly Rivera, 16, will join four Tokyo Olympic participants, Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, for the gymnastics events in Paris.

Olivia Dunne talks about her future in gymnastics and not trying for Olympics

After winning LSU's first NCAA title in gymnastics, Olivia Dunne's future remains undecided. The four-year-old senior still has one year to return to LSU for her fifth-year eligibility due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an interview, she mentioned not trying for the Olympics while keeping returning to LSU as an option.

“So I do have eligibility for a fifth year, which I haven’t decided yet,” Dunne told The NY Post. “I am thinking about it… But I do have eligibility (for another year at LSU). “I don’t think I’m going to try for the Olympics or anything after, since I once competed for Team USA, and I closed that chapter and went to LSU.”

“The national championship, that was obviously the end goal,” Dunne said. “That was the cherry on top of my senior year. It’s just so cool to be able to make history like with my whole team.”

However, her off-field life has been busy for the past couple of months. Olivia Dunne featured for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 60th-anniversary issue, signed an NIL deal with content monetization platform "Passes," cheered for her boyfriend Paul Skenes making his MLB debut at PNC Park and did promotional activities for brands she is associated with.

However, her gymnastics future is uncertain for now, but LSU hopes for Livvy to return.

