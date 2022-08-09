"Same s**t different year" "Yeah, I am gonna go ahead and say Benintendi is overrated as hell" - MLB world reacts to New York Yankees having a worse record than Kansas City Royals since June 24

After a strong start to the season, the New York Yankees and Aaron Boone are in freefall. It's been rough for the Bronx Bombers since the trade deadline. For the mighty Yankees, a two-game or three-game losing streak is cause for concern. Lose five in a row, and it's time to panic.

After getting swept by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees are 18-21 since June 24. The team has not looked the same since the All-Star break. The Kansas City Royals, who are in the midst of a rebuild, have a better record (19-22) in that period.

The fact that the Royals recently traded their best hitter to the Yankees only adds to the misery of Yankee fans.

Brian Cashman has to take some responsibility for underwhelming trade deadline transactions. Cashman did add Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas, and Scott Effross to the roster. All of those players have had slow starts to their Yankee careers. Another acquisition, outfielder Harrison Bader, will not be able to play until September.

Furthermore, the Yankees lost one of their top starting pitchers, Jordan Montgomery, in a trade to the St. Louis Cardinals.

That move came back to haunt them almost instantly when Montgomery pitched five scoreless innings against them in a 1-0 loss.

The New York Yankees were swept for the first time this season after losing to the Cardinals on Sunday

Pitcher Domingo German of the New York Yankees leaves the mound after giving up his first hit.

The Yankees have lost five in a row for the first time this season. They have lost six of their last seven games and, for the first time this season, have lost back-to-back series.

Boston Red Sox fans in particular are taking immense pleasure in the downfall of the Yankees. Even though their team is currently in last place in the American League East, fans are taking solace in their rivals' misery.

For most fan bases, a 70-39 record at this stage of the season and a 9.5-game division lead would be exemplary. For Yankees fans, though, this is a script they have all read before. A season that began with so much promise seems once again to be floundering at a critical stage.

The New York Yankees have not won a World Series since defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009. Every year, the team has star talent, one of the largest payrolls, and a deep roster. They get their hopes up only to collapse. There is still plenty of baseball to be played, but Boone and the Yankees need to make adjustments quickly.

