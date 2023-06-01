Gary Sanchez made his debut for the San Diego Padres in their loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. The Marlins won the game by the narrow margins of a walk-off single after tying the game due to a mistake by Sanchez.

The veteran catcher showed glimpses of his past self but also showed why he is in his third organization this season. Fans were enraged by Sanchez's mistake and took to social media to make their feelings known.

Sanchez is a veteran catcher who has had a rollercoaster of a career in the MLB. Having played for the like of the New York Yankees during the peak of his career, he is now being traded from one club to another as his struggles continue.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After a couple of good seasons with the Yankees, Sanchez was traded to the Minnesota Twins when his performance levels started to dwindle. This year, he had started with the San Francisco Giants before signing with the New York Mets and getting designated for assignment.

After Sanchez was dropped by the Mets, the San Diego Padres found themselves in need of options in the catcher department and decided to take a chance on the veteran.

San Diego Padres v Miami Marlins

While he had a decent start to the game, giving the Padres the lead with a solo home run in the third innings, he went on to commit a costly error which resulted in the Marlins tying the game.

It happened in the bottom of the ninth innings when the catcher was far out of position for a throw and ended up giving away the run. The Marlins then went on to win the game soon after.

Padres fans were livid with the catcher due to his mistake and made it known after the game. "May have the worst iq in the sport," wrote one fan. "Shows why he gets DFA’d every other week," added another.

More reactions followed online:

Vin @Geno2JSN Gary Sanchez may have the worst iq in the sport Gary Sanchez may have the worst iq in the sport

Los @car305los @TakesWereMade_ Gary Sanchez shows why he gets DFA’d every other week @TakesWereMade_ Gary Sanchez shows why he gets DFA’d every other week

🌹 @Chicoscorner Gary Sánchez is so bad at catching. Wow Gary Sánchez is so bad at catching. Wow

Paul G. 👊👊🏿👊🏻🌈 @TalentGeek2 @Padres just can't get it right! They get Gary Sanchez, he hits a HR, our only run. Problem was, he gaffs & doesn't cover home plate, Marlins tie then go onto a W! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @Padres just can't get it right! They get Gary Sanchez, he hits a HR, our only run. Problem was, he gaffs & doesn't cover home plate, Marlins tie then go onto a W! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Rob the DFW Sports Fan @dfw_mecca If I see Gary Sanchez on my timeline again I’m gonna throw up If I see Gary Sanchez on my timeline again I’m gonna throw up

Gary Sanchez has a mixed start to life with the San Diego Padres

Much like the rest of his MLB career, Gary Sanchez's first start for the San Diego Padres had mixed results. On one hand, the veteran catcher hit a homer early in the game to give his team the lead but went on to make a crucial mistake in a clutch moment to give away the game-tying run.

Only time will tell how long he survives with his new team and where he might end up next.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes