"San Diego isn’t in serious play for Cody Bellinger" - MLB insider believes Padres have extremely low chances of landing Cody Bellinger

Most teams are vying to buy the services of All Star outfielder Cody Bellinger. The former Chicago Cubs player might be on to a new club except the San Diego Padres who are believed to have let go of their pursuit of Bellinger.

Cody Bellinger's strong history in the MLB is a result of his stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom he made his debut in 2017. He was named the 2019 NL MVP and won the World Series in 2020. However, after injuries in 2021–22, everything went awry, and following league-low scores, he was traded to the Cubs.

In his single season at the club, Bellinger made a comeback as one of the top outfielders in the game with 26 home runs and an OPS of 0.886. His performances have warranted him to demand a contract in excess of $250 million, as the outfielder easily has time on his side.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As per MLB insider Dennis Lin, the San Diego Padres do not look to be one of the teams that can afford the likes of Bellinger. San Diego has a new manager at the helm in A.J. Prellerm, and the management has agreed a cut in the payroll following a disastrous year.

"San Diego isn’t in serious play for Cody Bellinger, and the other remaining free agents are uninspiring," Lin said.

Current San Diego Padres outfielder lineup without Cody Bellinger

There's a genuine shortage of names in the Padres outfielder ranks, as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jose Azocar are the only ones remaining in that position.

The organisation are likely to bring in Tommy Pham, Wil Myers or Jurickson Profar to the outfield. Cody Bellinger, though, seems to be a step too far for the organization.

There are chances that the Cubs will re-sign their star attraction to take them to the National League playoffs this season, witth many reports saying that a reunion in Chicago would be the best fit for both parties.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.