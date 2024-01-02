"San Diego loves giving New York free stuff" - WWE superstar Damian Priest takes a dig at Padres over Yankees' Juan Soto acquisition

WWE superstar Damian Priest, a New York Yankees fan, took a dig at the San Diego Padres backstage during the latest episode of Monday Night Raw which aired from San Diego.

The 41-year-old wrestler of Puerto Rican descent and hailing from New York City is part of the Judgment Day Stable in the WWE. On Monday, when stablemate Dominik Mysterio gave him a Padres jersey, Priest had a cheeky response.

He took the opportunity to reference the Padres' trade for superstar Juan Soto to the New York team before going on to proudly a don a Yankees jersey with the No. 22:

"Man, San Diego loves giving New York free stuff."

Damian Priest made his first professional wrestling appearance in a Ring of Honor show in 2015. He was signed to WWE's NXT brand in 2018.

He has since become a superstar in the wrestling world and is one half of the WWE Tag Team Champions along with Finn Balor. Priest and Balor are also part of the Judgment Day stable, along with 'Dirty Dom' and Rhea Ripley.

Priest is also the current holder of WWE's coveted 'Money In The Bank' briefcase.

Juan Soto trade to the Yankees continues to make waves, but how long will they keep him for?

While former San Diego Padres star Juan Soto's trade to the New York Yankees was referenced in the WWE Monday Night Raw program, but his future is very much in the balance.

Having pushed hard and missed out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the New York front office may have acquired Soto, but they only have control of the outfielder for a year.

At the end of the 2024 MLB season, Soto will become a free agent unless the Yankees sign a new deal with him before that. Given the Dominican's age, the NY front office will no doubt try to tie him down to a long-term contract.

However, they first have to move past the disappointment of last season with the knowledge that it can't get any worse.

