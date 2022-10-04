San Diego Padres fans celebrate clinching a wildcard playoff spot: "I'm gonna cry again it’s really happening", "It’s a great day to be a Padres fan"

The San Diego Padres have officially clinched a National League playoff spot in the 2022 postseason. It's been a rocky season for the Padres and they were unable to get out of the Los Angeles Dodgers' shadow in the NL West. They managed to secure a Wild Card spot in the playoffs with a Milwaukee Brewers loss.

The Padres are led by superstars Manny Machado and Juan Soto. While Soto may have been struggling in recent weeks, his playoff experience could be instrumental. The Padres may have lost the game today, but they still celebrated after clinching a playoff berth.

The San Diego Padres shared a clip of the locker room festivities to their Twitter.

#CaptureTheMoment How was our night? Thank you so much for asking, we'd love to tell you How was our night? Thank you so much for asking, we'd love to tell you 😎 #CaptureTheMoment https://t.co/cg1oC8Dbq6

This was a big relief for Padres fans, who missed out on the playoff experience in 2021. Despite having one of the best records in the NL at the halfway point, a late-season collapse kept the Padres out of the playoffs. Now, their fans get to make up for lost time with an overdue celebration.

#LFGSD @Padres What a team. What an effort. After last year's collapse, people had doubts but they Slam Diego them. Now let's burn the playoffs. @Padres What a team. What an effort. After last year's collapse, people had doubts but they Slam Diego them. Now let's burn the playoffs.#LFGSD

The Padres accomplished the rare feat of clinching a playoff spot midway through the game. Thankfully, it was a home game, allowing the team to receive a standing ovation, even if it came during the game itself.

Chills. The moment the Padres clinched a playoff spot.Chills. https://t.co/F83EHazIzJ

They ended up losing the game to the Chicago White Sox, which some fans considered to be very fitting. They also did it without arguably their best player, Fernando Tatis Jr. Tatis Jr. missed the entire season with an injury and then suspension, and his team made it to the playoffs despite his absence.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans, of course, had to remind the Padres about the pecking order in the NL West.

Mayor Mike @theMayor_Mike @Padres Didn’t even win the division or the 1st wild card and they’re breaking out t shirts lmao @Padres Didn’t even win the division or the 1st wild card and they’re breaking out t shirts lmao

No matter what any other fan base says, nothing can take this accomplishment away from the San Diego Padres.

The San Diego Padres will be attempting to make a run at the World Series, but it will be an uphill battle.

The San Diego Padres superstars will need to shine in their playoff run

Chicago White Sox v San Diego Padres

The Padres have a strong lineup across the board that also boasts two of the best players in the National League. Soto and Machado, when playing at their best, are bonefide MVP-caliber players. If the Padres are able to go on a playoff run, they will almost certainly have to be off the swings of Soto and Machado.

Juan Soto and Manny Machado will have their talent tested as they attempt their run at a championship.

