The San Diego Padres tumultuous season adds another dissapointing chapter with a blowout loss to the Chicago Cubs . A far cry from the best in baseball they were hoped to be, the Padres offense was missing in action in this game. Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman continued his stellar 2023 season with six strikeouts in six innings and allowing only one run.

The Cubs' offense lit up the scoreboard early, scoring all seven of their runs in the first three innings. Being at such a deficit so early in the game can take a toll on a team's mentality, and can cause them to quit long before the end. With the talent accumulated on the Padres, such a fate should be impossible, but it is becoming too frequent.

The San Diego Padres begrudgingly shared the final score of the game they'd like to forget on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Padres fans came into this season with hopes that have been dashed time and time again. The Chicago Cubs are a team on the rise with a bonefide Cy Young candidate pitcher, but the Padres are supposed to be a championship team. If the San Diego Padres can't even win the games they are supposed to, how are they going to manage to win the ones they aren't?

tanner @TimHillSimp @Padres We’re missing the playoffs with a historic roster. @Padres We’re missing the playoffs with a historic roster.

The National League West is quickly slipping away from the San Diego Padres, even though there are about 110 games left in their season. They are well behind the division leading Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. They are even behind the San Francisco Giants, who are third in the division. The dream team is turning out to be more of a nightmare than anybody anticipated.

Markshire Hampilton @Amedredus San Diego Padres @Padres Final. Final. https://t.co/fKeVfDsOkv Again?!?!?! Everytime!! Every Padres fans are tired of the inconsistencies that the team produces! We had a great game yesterday, and I couldn't even see any offense that I went to sleep at one point today. twitter.com/Padres/status/… Again?!?!?! Everytime!! Every Padres fans are tired of the inconsistencies that the team produces! We had a great game yesterday, and I couldn't even see any offense that I went to sleep at one point today. twitter.com/Padres/status/…

The Chicago Cubs have the fortune of playing in one of the worst divisions in baseball, the National League Central. In the NL Central, a few games over .500 is enough for first place, currently held by the Milwaukee Brewers. With the stellar play of Stroman, Dansby Swanson, and Seiya Suzuki, the Cubs are not a team to be counted out.

⚡️ ℂ𝕠𝕝𝕖 😼😳 @Chargers_Zone @Padres Have the Padres ever had atleast average hitting for 2 games in a row this season? @Padres Have the Padres ever had atleast average hitting for 2 games in a row this season?

The Padres are building an impressive factory of sadness, and fans are getting fed up with it.

The San Diego Padres need to win the next game against the Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres

The Padres, and their fans, desperately need to get a few quality wins under their belts as we head into the summer. This series going down as a draw instead of a loss could go a longer way than most think.

The dog days of Summer are fast approaching, and the Padres aren't the frontrunners they were supposed to be.

Poll : 0 votes