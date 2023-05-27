Fernando Tatis Jr. did not get a warm welcome when he stepped in between the chalk of Yankee Stadium. On Friday, the Bronx Bombers fans greeted him with boos and called him a cheater for his PED suspension.

Tatis Jr. responded with a no-doubt home run on Friday night but didn't stop there. In the second game of the series on Saturday, Tatis Jr. blasted yet another home run. It's safe to say that the slugger loves hitting in the Bronx.

Fernando Tatis Jr. goes yard for the second day in a row! Safe to say this dude loves playing in Yankee Stadium



Fernando Tatis Jr. goes yard for the second day in a row! Safe to say this dude loves playing in Yankee Stadium https://t.co/7nYObDUyjn

Tatis Jr. is one of those players who seems to love to pay with a chip on their shoulder. These types of players thrive in situations where all eyes are on them. They always seem to show up when it's most important.

Tatis Jr. is starting to feel it. He's hitting .256/.301/.474 with nine home runs. He's started knocking the rust off and getting more comfortable offensively and defensively. If the San Diego Padres plan on turning things around, it starts with him.

"Tatis owns New York" one fan tweeted.

"He's feeling it!" another fan tweeted.

Padres fans couldn't be happier with Fernando Tatis Jr. owning the New York Yankees fans. This may teach them not to add fuel to the fire.

"The house that Tatis built"



Fernando Tatis Jr. goes yard for the second day in a row! Safe to say this dude loves playing in Yankee Stadium https://t.co/7nYObDUyjn The house that Tatis built twitter.com/talkinbaseball… The house that Tatis built twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Unfortunately, Fernando's homer wasn't enough to lift the Padres past the Yankees on Saturday. The Yankees wonn 3-2 in extra innings, evening up the series at one apiece.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres need to figure it out

The Padres have not put their best foot forward this season. They've been one of the more disappointing teams. They have too much talent on their roster to be a sub-.500 team.

A lineup of Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz should do nothing but produce runs, but they don't. They struggle to get consistent offense from their guys. This puts more pressure on the pitching staff to be perfect because they don't know how much support they will get.

San Diego has done about everything it can do to shake things up. It had a players-only meeting, shuffled the lineup and nothing has come from it. The Padres are pressing at the plate, making for uncomfortable at-bats.

Some players must remind themselves just how good they are and let the game come to them. Their roster is loaded, and it won't be very reassuring if this is the team fans see all season long.

