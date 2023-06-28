Create

San Diego Padres fans furious after team loses game vs Pirates: "An embarrassment to the city"

By Nishant Borooah
Modified Jun 28, 2023 04:31 GMT
Ha-Seong Kim of the San Diego Padres reacts after striking out during a game against the Washington Nationals
Ha-Seong Kim of the San Diego Padres reacts after striking out during a game against the Washington Nationals

San Diego Padres fans were left disappointed once again as their team fell to another defeat, this time against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game ended 9-4 in favor of the Pirates as the San Diego team failed to score in the latter stages of the game after getting an early lead.

The Padres threw away the lead and failed to stop the Pirates' comeback late in the game. Fans were furious with the performance and took to social media to make their feelings clear.

Final. https://t.co/PBH5cJ9zPJ
@Padres Padres are an embarrassment to the city of San Diego, just pathetic frauds of baseball players
@Padres Move to Oakland
@Padres Awful
@Padres Padres suck so damn bad. Guess u can't buy a championship
@Padres They scored early which is always a good sign, but the pitching was horrible, gave up too many runs, then the offense fell flat at usual whenever they fall behind.
@Padres The Padres can stay on the road. Don’t bother coming home.
@Padres Tired of the half-a$$ swings and misses. I get that hitting a baseball is hard, but watching these soft swings is sad.
@Padres Padres fans have shown up for this team all year. When is this team going to show up for its fans? #SAD
@Padres Biggest need this past offseason… a power bat that hits RHP and hopefully plays 1B. AJ overpays for Xander to play SS when there’s already two candidates in house and a third on the fast track to the majors. Is he splashy? Yes. Is he successful at his splashes? Not usually.
@Padres My mental health can’t take this anymore. It’s been real, it’s been fun, but it hasn’t been real fun. Goodbye Padres ✌🏽

The Sad Diego Padres entered Tuesday's contest off a series loss against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the 2023 MLB season, there was high hopes for the team, but they currently find themselves struggling in fourth place in their division.

Many of their star players continue to disappoint as they fail to find their rhythm this season. Tuesday's game against the Pirates started on a positive note for the Padres. They took an early 3-0 in the second innings thanks to Gary Sanchez and Ha Seong Kim, but the Pirates retaliated soon to tie the score.

As the game went on, the Padres failed to register the required runs and the Pirates took over the game. Fans continue to rue the team's performances as their season goes from bad to worse with time.

"They are an embarrassment to the city of San Diego, just pathetic frauds of baseball players," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Move to Oakland," added another.

San Diego Padres continue to struggle, MLB season on thin ice

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle in the MLB, their season is dangerously close to getting away from them. As we cross the halfway point of the season, they need to pick up their game if they want to have a chance of making it to the postseason.

Their offence continues to struggle to come up with the runs when required. Hence they may be looking to change things up before the trade dealine to bolster their hitting power.

Until then, they need to focus on the next two games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and try to get something out of the series.

Edited by Veer Badani
