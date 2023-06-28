San Diego Padres fans were left disappointed once again as their team fell to another defeat, this time against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game ended 9-4 in favor of the Pirates as the San Diego team failed to score in the latter stages of the game after getting an early lead.
The Padres threw away the lead and failed to stop the Pirates' comeback late in the game. Fans were furious with the performance and took to social media to make their feelings clear.
The Sad Diego Padres entered Tuesday's contest off a series loss against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the 2023 MLB season, there was high hopes for the team, but they currently find themselves struggling in fourth place in their division.
Many of their star players continue to disappoint as they fail to find their rhythm this season. Tuesday's game against the Pirates started on a positive note for the Padres. They took an early 3-0 in the second innings thanks to Gary Sanchez and Ha Seong Kim, but the Pirates retaliated soon to tie the score.
As the game went on, the Padres failed to register the required runs and the Pirates took over the game. Fans continue to rue the team's performances as their season goes from bad to worse with time.
"They are an embarrassment to the city of San Diego, just pathetic frauds of baseball players," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Move to Oakland," added another.
San Diego Padres continue to struggle, MLB season on thin ice
As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle in the MLB, their season is dangerously close to getting away from them. As we cross the halfway point of the season, they need to pick up their game if they want to have a chance of making it to the postseason.
Their offence continues to struggle to come up with the runs when required. Hence they may be looking to change things up before the trade dealine to bolster their hitting power.
Until then, they need to focus on the next two games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and try to get something out of the series.