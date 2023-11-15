Everybody in the San Diego Padres organization is mourning the death of owner Peter Seidler, including ace pitcher Yu Darvish, who arrived at Petco Park with flowers to place at Seidler's memorial.

Seidler was batting an undisclosed illness at the time. His family wishes to keep that a secret at this time. It is a sad day not only for the Padres but for baseball.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Darvish had some words after learning of Seidler's death. He went on to explain his saddened state and how wonderful of a human being Seidler was. Darvish said he learned many lessons from his interactions with the late owner.

Seidler was well-respected across the league. He spent countless time and money trying to bring a World Series title to San Diego.

"Pure class, dignity, and grace from my SP1" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"I'm not crying, you're crying" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

San Diego Padres fans were emotional seeing Yu Darvish pay his respects.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Finding another owner like Peter Seidler will be hard for the Padres. He was absolutely dedicated to the organization and wanted the best for his people.

All eyes will be on Yu Darvish as Padres gear up for 2024 season

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres - Game Two

Yu Darvish will likely have to be at his best next season for the San Diego Padres. Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell is a free agent and will draw interest from plenty of teams during the offseason.

Darvish is coming off a bit of a rocky season. He finished with an 8-10 record with a 4.56 ERA on 136.1 innings of work. His season was cut short after doctors found a bone spur in his right elbow in August. With the unlikely scenario that Snell gets re-signed, Darvish will have to step it up.

Look for the Padres to look at adding a pitcher during the offseason. There are plenty of them on the open market ranging from stars to pitchers looking for a bounce-back season.

San Diego will likely be without Josh Hader, who is also a free agent. Hader is one of the top relievers on the open market, and re-signing him will not be easy or cheap.

There is plenty for this team to think about over the next few months as they get through this difficult period.