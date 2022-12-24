The San Diego Padres are reportedly interested in veteran pitcher Johnny Cueto. They were impressed with his 2022 season, where he found quite a bit of success. Cueto had his best ERA since 2018.

San Diego isn't the only team interested in his talents. The Miami Marlins are interested in signing the free-agent pitcher as well.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Padres, Marlins are among teams in on Johnny Cueto, who was really good for the White Sox last year. @ByRobertMurray mentioned Padres

Cueto is well-respected around the league, and teams know they're getting a quality teammate when they sign him. On days when he isn't pitching, fans can see him talking and joking with other players. Fans usually catch him with a big smile on his face.

In his lone season with the Chicago White Sox, he became one of the most consistent pitchers in their rotation. In 25 games, he amassed a 3.35 ERA with 102 strikeouts. He even threw a complete game last season.

"Marlins and Padres? Welcome to SD," one fan tweeted.

"Come on Preller get a deal done, I'll take Cueto, he had a good year last year," said another fan.

San Diego Padres fans would love to add Cueto to their rotation. It wouldn't cost the team much, and he's a veteran who isn't seeking a long-term contract. It makes a ton of sense why San Diego would be interested in him.

"No way he goes to the Marlins over the Padres. Marlins are 'just looking' at everyone," one fan tweeted.

"Hi Johnny. Do you actually want to be on a winner, yes or no? Love, #Padres," another fan tweeted.

"If there's anything to take away from this - Trades including major league pitching are coming nearer to completion," one fan speculated.

San Diego fans think this is a no-brainer for Johnny Cueto. The Padres are the way to go if he's looking to compete for a World Series title. They've been trying to build something special in San Diego for the past couple of seasons now.

Other fans speculated that some trades are on the horizon. The Miami Marlins don't necessarily need a starting pitcher, but they would if they were to trade one of their own. Teams around the league have been asking Miami about Sandy Alcantara and Pablo Lopez.

This year may be the year for the San Diego Padres

Boston Red Sox v Cincinnati Reds

The San Diego Padres have gotten inherently better since last season. Their biggest signing, Xander Bogaerts, gives the team one of the most stacked lineups in the league.

The signing will more than likely shift Ha-Seong Kim to second base and a returning Fernando Tatis Jr. to the outfield. Jake Cronenworth will likely start most games at first base.

With the team signing Bogaerts and Tatis Jr. making a return, this San Diego Padres team is scary. Watch for them to make some noise in 2023.

