The San Diego Padres have added Seth Lugo to their bullpen with a chance for him to play as a starter. Lugo was one of the top relief pitchers available on the free-agent market. He has been an integral member of the New York Mets' pitching depth but will now take his talents to the West Coast. The Padres have been spending big this offseason, hoping it will pay off next October.
Lugo's two-year contract worth $15 million is far less money than predicted. However, he does have an opt-out after the 2023 season. If he exceeds the value of the deal, he will be able to hit free agency again.
Seth Lugo has proven to be a consistent relief pitcher and will have the opportunity to prove that he can be a starter.
Fabian Ardaya reported on the contract details via Twitter.
San Diego Padres fans absolutely loved this signing. Not only is Lugo a great addition to their pitching staff, but the contract also comes in under-market value. Especially after seeing so many high-priced deals this offseason, many predicted Lugo to get much more. The fact that the Padres won the negotiation over the Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers adds to the adulation.
Great value deals like these are integral for franchises to win championships. Flashy, high-priced deals for stars like Aaron Judge or Carlos Correa take the headlines, but deals like these are critical to success.
Seth Lugo provides so much to a San Diego Padres team pursuing a championship, and he could even be the difference maker.
While this signing is mostly receiving praise, some fans are still against it. Whether they don't see the value in a pitcher like Seth Lugo or remember a poor outing from him, he has his doubters. With the expectations so high, fans are constantly worried about being disappointed.
The San Diego Padres are gearing up for a deep playoff run in 2023 and hoping for this signing to have a positive impact.
The San Diego Padres are poised to dominate the National League in 2023 and beyond
With a stacked roster and an owner willing to spend money to win, the Padres will be a force to be reckoned with. Seeing them complete sound moves, like adding Lugo to the bullpen, is a great sign for future success.
The Padres' championship window is wide open; only time will tell if they can capitalize on it.