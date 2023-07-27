San Diego Padres shortstop and right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was open about the Padres' recent performances. This came after San Diego suffered a loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates for the fifth time in six matchups this season.

The Padres are the only team the Pirates have been able to dominate this season and of late, Pittsburgh has been in very poor form. Since June 13, Pittsburgh has won 11 of 38 games, but five of those triumphs came against the Padres.

“Terrible,” Tatis said when asked about the loss, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“We didn’t perform (from) the beginning until the end. Just terrible. It’s what we’ve been doing all year.”

The most recent Pirate victory occurred on Wednesday at Petco Park, as the Padres dropped the series' decisive game 3-2. With 59 games remaining in the season, the loss brought the Padres' record down to 49-54.

Seth Lugo, the starting pitcher for the Padres, let up a solo home run to Ji-man Choi in the second inning, giving the Pirates a 1-0 advantage after a one, two, three first inning.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is struggling at the plate for the San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr., who has recently had trouble at the plate, made another outstanding glove play against the Pirates.

Choi blasted a line shot to deep right field in the seventh inning. Tatis made a spinning, twisting grab as he smashed into the wall, despite his initial confusion on the play at first.

Tatis Jr. almost tied the score in the eighth inning, but his line drive to deep center was snagged just inside the wall, ending his day without a single. Carlos Santana hit the third solo home run of the game for the Pirates in the top of the ninth inning, sending Robert Suarez over the wall in right center.

The Texas Rangers will visit Petco Park for a three-game series starting on Friday, so Fernando Tatis Jr. and company have Thursday to prepare.