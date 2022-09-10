"Wow the Queen lived 96 years and never saw a Padres Word Series" - MLB fans unite to roast the San Diego Padres after comical tweet pointing to Padres lengthy WS drought

The San Diego Padres are getting hammered by fans from all corners of the country. A team that many expected to walk into the 2022 playoffs has been struggling lately. With one of the league's highest payrolls, a three-time Manager of the Year, and a talented roster, this was supposed to be the Padres' year.

Since the trade deadline, the team's play has been poor. They acquired All-Star level talents Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Josh Hader, hoping to make a push for the championship. The organization is still in search of its first-ever World Series title.

•𝘔𝘢𝘹𝘔𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘺𝘚𝘡𝘕• RIP Vin Scully @DodgersRBW Wow the Queen lived 96 years and never saw a Padres Word Series Wow the Queen lived 96 years and never saw a Padres Word Series

With the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Twitter users paid tribute to the long-serving Queen of England. One baseball fan took the opportunity to point out that, although she lived for 96 years, the Queen never saw the San Diego Padres win a World Series.

robert_hersch @hersch_robert @DodgersRBW She could have lived to be 196 and probably never see that happen…. @DodgersRBW She could have lived to be 196 and probably never see that happen….

🅰️ @MannyMVPSZN @DodgersRBW I know this is supposed to be an own but pretty funny as a padres fan @DodgersRBW I know this is supposed to be an own but pretty funny as a padres fan

It's easy to see why the San Diego Padres are an easy target for MLB fans around the league. The team spent big money only to, somehow, end up worse.

Juan Soto has failed to live up to the hype since his deadline-day move. Joe Musgrove, a 2022 All-Star, has managed one win in his last 13 starts (since June 16). Josh Hader has been the worst trade of this deadline. He has a whopping 13.50 ERA after just 11 games with the Padres.

On top of that, we have off-field issues. Dominican shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was recently involved in a steroid scandal. He tested positive for Clostebol and has been banned for 80 games. He only recently signed a 14-year, $340 million contract in 2021.

ᒍEᔕᔕE ᕼᑌEᖇTᗩ 又 @jesuschuyjesse @DodgersRBW Remember when Machado said he would get one before the Dodgers 🤣 @DodgersRBW Remember when Machado said he would get one before the Dodgers 🤣

Last year, per NBC, their infielder Manny Machado was chosen as the most-hated player in the MLB. Machado was expected to take the team to the promise land but has failed to deliver.

The San Diego Padres are still in search of their first World Series since being founded in 1969

Manager Bob Melvin talks with General Manager A.J. Preller prior to a game at PETCO Park

The San Diego Padres have reached two World Series in their franchise history.

In 1984, led by manager Dick Williams, they faced the Detroit Tigers but were beaten in five games.

They didn't fare much better in 1998 when they faced off against what is regarded as one of the greatest New York Yankees teams ever. Derek Jeter, Paul O'Neil, and Bernie Williams were too strong for San Diego. The Padres were swept in four games.

Since the team was founded in 1969, they only have two pennants to their name. They have won five total division titles but always seem to fall short of the ring. Only the Cleveland Guardians (1948) and the Texas Rangers (1961) have waited longer for a World Series title.

Adrian @Yo_Adrian11 @DodgersRBW Hahahahhaha as a padres fan I actually thought this was funny… Cold but true @DodgersRBW Hahahahhaha as a padres fan I actually thought this was funny… Cold but true

San Diego Padres fans have gone from riches to rags in the span of a month. With such high expectations, the team has crumbled under pressure.

The Padres are now 77-62 on the season and are barely holding on to a Wild Card spot. The team will need to improve drastically if they hope to have any shot at breaking their 53-year World Series drought.

