San Diego Padres and Nick Martinez mutually agree to decline 2024 option as versatile righty hits free agency

The San Diego Padres and Nick Martinez have mutually agreed to decline his 2024 option, and will now be a free agent. However, his time in San Diego may not be over.

The Padres will still have a chance to re-sign him as a free agent. But if they cannot, they will have a big hole to fill, as their ace, Blake Snell, is also a free agent who will attract plenty of teams.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nick Martinez is coming off a season where he posted a 6-4 record with a 3.43 ERA and 106 strikeouts on 110.1 innings of work. It was a career year in terms of ERA and strikeouts.

Expand Tweet

He has experience starting, which is his preference, and coming out of the bullpen. This could give him an edge over other free-agent pitchers who are not considered aces.

The Padres had a $16 million club option for each of the next two seasons, but after changing his agent to Scott Boras, Martinez is taking his chance in the open market.

San Diego Padres will miss Nick Martinez if he signs elsewhere

Miami Marlins v San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres relied on Nick Martinez last season. Whether it was as a starter or coming out of the bullpen, he typically got the job done when his name was called upon.

It is not easy bouncing from a starter to a reliever throughout the season. It speaks to Martinez's work ethic and ability to keep his arm fresh.

Losing a guy as versatile as him will be tough to deal with. He will likely attract the attention of many clubs, so the Padres will have to make him an offer he cannot refuse if they want to re-sign him.

Look out for teams like the Chicago Cubs or Boston Red Sox to offer Martinez.