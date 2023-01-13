San Diego Padres Payroll: Who are the highest-paid players on the Friars' roster

Over the past few seasons, the San Diego Padres have been major players in both the trade and free-agent markets. Now, heading into the 2023 campaign, the "Friars" will look to capture the franchise's first World Series title.

General Manager A.J. Preller made yet another potentially significant signing yesterday, bringing in veteran slugger Nelson Cruz. The 42-year-old Cruz and the Padres agreed to a one-year, $1 million deal. While there is no guarantee that Cruz will make the San Diego Padres' 26-man roster, he could be a steal for the team at that price tag.

"The Padres signing Nelson Cruz for $1 million dollars might be the greatest deal in MLB history since the Yankees got Babe Ruth for $100,000" - Ben Verlander

The fact that the Padres were able to secure Cruz for only $1 million may be more important than the acquisition of his talent. San Diego is set to have one of the most expensive payrolls in 2023, with five players set to make over $20 million next season.

The most expensive player on the roster next season will be National League MVP finalist Manny Machado. After signing a massive 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres during the 2019 free-agency period, Machado will make $30 million in base salary.

Xander Bogaerts will be the second highest-paid player on the San Diego Padres during the 2023 campaign. The superstar shortstop made his way to southern California this offseason, signing an 11-year, $280 million deal. He is slated to make $25,454,545 this season.

The third highest-paid Padre will be polarizing superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. The young phenom has been a controversial figure after failing a PED test last season. The 23-year-old is set to miss the first 20 games of the 2023 season, but appears to be ready to go when first eligible. The shortstop, who is under contract until 2035, is set to make $24,285,714 this coming season.

A look at the offseason moves by the San Diego Padres

The Padres have enjoyed another busy offseason. The team has signed several free agents who may play a crucial role in the team's success this coming season. San Diego signed Xander Bogaerts, Nelson Cruz, Adam Engel, Seth Lugo, Matt Carpenter, and Brent Honeywell.

They also signed Julio Tehran, Craig Stammen, Pedro Severino, and David Dahl to minor league deals.

