Blake Snell remains optimistic about the San Diego Padres' chances of making a late playoff push. With 60 percent of the season complete, many analysts and media personalities are losing faith in this talented Padres roster. Snell, however, believes this team remains in the hunt for a championship.

With the trade deadline less than two weeks away and the Padres languishing in fourth place in their division, the club may be looking to offload some hefty contracts. Snell is in the final year of a five-year, $50 million contract, and there have been rumors of a potential trade for the lefty pitcher.

Despite the recent speculation, Blake Snell insists he is looking to finish the year in San Diego.

"I think we are buying...I'd rather finished this year here and see what happens," said Snell

The 30-year-old has been one of the Friars' most consistent pitchers this year. Snell has a 6-8 record and a 2.67 ERA. He is averaging well over a strikeout per inning and has a respectable 1.28 WHIP.

Snell leads the Padres rotation in games started (20), innings pitched (108), strikeouts (143), and batting average against (.203).

He currently ranks fourth in the MLB in strikeouts, one spot ahead of Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.

Blake Snell is a former All-Star and was voted the American League Cy Young winner in 2018

After a rocky 2021 and 2022 with the Padres, Snell finally seems to be turning into the player the club traded for.

In 2018, without a doubt his best season, he finished with an impressive 21-5 record with the Tampa Bay Rays. That year, he led the American League in ERA and wins. He was rewarded for his exceptional season with his first All-Star Game appearance and the AL Cy Young.

He has a 0.71 ERA in his last 11 starts Blake Snell, who has been the best pitcher in baseball since late May, walked seven batters in five innings today and somehow still only allowed one run against the Blue JaysHe has a 0.71 ERA in his last 11 starts pic.twitter.com/b03EQEYHXQ

"Blake Snell, who has been the best pitcher in baseball since late May, walked seven batters in five innings today and somehow still only allowed one run against the Blue Jays He has a 0.71 ERA in his last 11 starts" - Talkin' Baseball

It has been an extremely disappointing season for a Padres organization that entered the season as one of the favorites. The team, which has the third-highest payroll in the MLB, and is loaded with talented stars, has struggled to get going.

There is still a lot of baseball to be played, but it is difficult to imagine the Padres catching up to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants if they give up their star pitcher.

